Are GDEN, AVO, DBRG, GDOT Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders?

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Golden Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GDEN)'s sale of its operating assets to Blake L. Sartini and affiliates, and seven of its casino real estate assets to VICI Properties Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Golden shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.902 shares of VICI common stock and $2.75 from Blake Sartini for each share of Golden. If you are a Golden shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO)'s merger with Calavo Growers, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Mission shareholders are expected to own approximately 80.3% of the combined company. If you are a Mission shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG)'s sale to SoftBank Group Corp. for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are a DigitalBridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT)'s sale to Smith Ventures and CommerceOne Financial Corporation for $8.11 in cash and 0.2215 shares of a new publicly traded bank holding company for each share of Green Dot. If you are a Green Dot shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP