ARE ICE MELT PRODUCTS REALLY SAFE FOR PETS?

LUDINGTON, Mich., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of ice melt products on store shelves claim to be "pet-friendly" or "pet safe." Realistically, any chloride-based deicer is not completely safe for pets—but alternative, non-chloride deicers are less effective at melting snow and ice, according to Rose Waypa, Technical Services Specialist at OxyChem, producers of calcium chloride products including PELADOW® Premier Snow & Ice Melter.

Given that most people want to keep themselves safe from slipping and falling on icy walkways while keeping their pets safe, too, OxyChem experts recommend choosing the most effective deicer for melting ice and being prepared to take some basic precautions to keep pets safe.

The good news is that the odds of pets being seriously injured by contact with chlorides is low, and the recommended precautions are easy to take. The important takeaway, says Waypa, is that it's up to pet owners to keep their pet safe from exposure to any deicer, rather than trusting manufacturer claims of "pet friendliness."

First Step: Read the Label

Before purchasing a deicer, read the ingredients. (In some cases, you may need to do some detective work and search online for a list, since manufacturers are not required to provide an ingredient list.) If the word 'chloride' is included in the ingredient list, you'll know to take precautions with pets coming into contact with the product—no matter what the label may claim about pet friendliness. If the word chloride isn't on the ingredient list, the product may be pet-safe, but is unlikely to effectively melt ice and snow. Products containing urea (carbonyl diamide) are more expensive, perform poorly at temperatures under 25º F and, while frequently labeled as safe for pets, can still irritate a dog's stomach, although to a lesser extent than products containing chloride. While sand or kitty litter can provide some traction on slippery surfaces, neither product will melt ice.

All types of ice melt products have a potential to be hazardous, according to the Pet Poison Helpline . The organization goes on to say that, in general, most deicer exposures are limited to gastrointestinal upset and local dermal irritation—but there is a potential for more serious, life-threatening side effects if a large quantity of the product is ingested.

Understanding the Impacts of Chloride-Based Deicers on Pets

The most important thing a dog owner can do is to be sure that any deicer product is kept out of reach of pets (and children as well).

The ingestion of any chloride-based deicer can cause varying degrees of symptoms and health issues, and prolonged paw pad exposure to a chloride-based deicer can cause chemical burns.

According to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), the biggest danger from ice melt products comes if the product is left where a pet has easy access and can eat a large amount. Large ingestions of chloride can lead to more significant symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, or ulcers.

How to Keep Pets—and People—Safe This Winter

First and foremost, keep all deicers out of reach of pets and children. Homeowners, municipalities, and businesses that want to keep people safe from ice-related accidents typically choose chloride-based deicers because they are highly effective at melting ice and snow. To protect your pet, the ASPCA suggests having your dog wear paw booties as a barrier between paws and deicers (as well as other natural elements); wiping their paws with paw wax (with the caveat that if your pet licks the wax, they may experience some gastrointestinal upset); and wiping the dog's feet with a damp cloth after coming inside.

Why to Choose Calcium Chloride Deicers

When deciding between chloride-based deicers, opt for the one that maximizes effectiveness while minimizing the amount of product needed to do the job (thus limiting your pet's exposure to chlorides). PELADOW® Premier Ice Melter from OxyChem provides superior low-temperature performance and faster melting speeds than other deicers. PELADOW delivers 2x more ice melting capability than rock salt, 3x more than magnesium chloride, 3x more than urea (aka carbonyl diamide), and 7x more than potassium chloride. In 30 minutes, 28 lbs. of calcium chloride can melt 1,000 sq ft of ice, which would require 50 lbs. of magnesium chloride—allowing you to introduce up to 15% less chlorides into the environment. With PELADOW you can clear walkways more quickly while exposing your pet to less chlorides.

Despite numerous claims to the contrary, no deicer is safe for pets. Choosing PELADOW calcium chloride can allow you to achieve your goal of providing safe and clear walkways while introducing less chlorides into the environment. By taking some simple precautions, you can keep your pets safe and your walkways clear this winter.

Sources:

Ice Melt Toxicity in Pets | ASPCApro

Ice Melts Safe For Dogs | Pet Poison Helpline®

Which deicer is safest for our pets?

ASK THE VET: Pet-friendly de-icers work at colder temperatures than rock salt

Why De-Icers Can Be Dangerous for Dogs | Rover.com

SOURCE OxyChem