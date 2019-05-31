Are Law School Enrollments Continuing to Decline?

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the American Bar Association ("ABA"), the number of law school applicants has declined in recent years, but that trend is beginning to turn around.

ABA's data reflects that law school enrollment decreased by approximately 9,000 students between 2013 and 2014; however, the latest reports indicate an upturn in ABA-accredited law school enrollment. Why? Based on current political issues, more students have become interested in politics, leading to a rise in law school applications.

Many people believe the primary value of a law degree is becoming a practicing attorney. While that is a popular reason, a law degree can also significantly enhance an individual's career in business, health care, politics, and more.

Legal knowledge is very empowering, whether it be in your career or your daily life. Taft Law School can help you obtain your legal degree.

We specialize in career people who do not have time to attend a traditional law school, who are employed on a full-time basis, or for whom place of residence, travel requirements, or finances are constraining factors. Taft offers unique and innovative distance learning educational programs in law at a reasonable cost to qualified applicants. The online classes make it feasible for students to learn while keeping a flexible schedule.

Taft offers two law degree programs. The first program is the Juris Doctor Attorney Track for those who wish to become an attorney and practice law in California or Federal court. For those students who are not interested in becoming an attorney but want to gain legal knowledge in order to help their career or for personal use, Taft does offer a Juris Doctor Executive Track.

For over forty years Taft Law School (www.taftu.edu) has offered distance learning graduate degree programs to students throughout the world.

Taft Law School is an educational division of The Taft University System. The Taft University System is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency. The Distance Education Accrediting Commission is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). Taft is also registered with the State Bar of California, a member of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) as well as a member of the American Council on Education (ACE).

