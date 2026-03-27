Are NSA, CCO, NVRI Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders?

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA)'s sale to Public Storage for 0.14 of a share of Public Storage common stock or partnership units for each National Storage share or unit. If you are a National Storage shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO)'s sale to Mubadala Capital, in partnership with TWG Global, for $2.43 per share in cash. If you are a Clear Channel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Enviri Corporation's (NYSE: NVRI)'s sale of Clean Earth to Veolia Environnement SA. Enviri shareholders are expected to receive cash consideration of $14.50 - $16.50 per share in the proposed transaction. If you are an Enviri shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP