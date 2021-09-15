Are Online Channels Transforming the Chemical Industry - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid spread of COVID-19 and the high demand for various cleaning products are boosting the growth of the chemical industry across the globe. The chemical industry has changed drastically and is gaining high momentum, which includes exploring new distribution networks, especially online platforms. Vendors in the industry are focusing on advancement and innovation in technology. Players are increasingly adopting online distribution channels to boost the sales of chemical products. Arizton's research reports on the chemical industry offer an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market insights. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the industry.

Here's a sneak peek at these reports:

1. Surfactants Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The surfactants market will grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during the period 2021-2026. The introduction of natural products is high as it preferred by the end-user in the surfactants market. Many well-known companies have started focusing on delivering environment-friendly specialty chemicals to gain traction in the market. Personal care is a major application segment for surfactants, accounting for 20.73% of the share in 2020 and expected to reach 20.79% during the projected period. North America is the fastest-growing market for surfactants and players are expected to grab the opportunity in North America. BASF, The Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik, Clariant, and Arkema are the key players in the global surfactants market.

Surfactant is one of the major components of agrochemical. With the help of surfactants, farmers use pesticides more efficiently and agricultural surfactants improve the proficiency of pesticides. In North America, the US is the largest agrochemical market, followed by Mexico and Canada. According to survey conducted by UN department of population, the urban population in India is expected to exceed 40% by 2030, which will fuel the demand for agrochemical in the surfactant market.

Get more insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/surfactants-market-size-analysis

2. Industrial Laundry Detergent Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The global industrial laundry detergent market size to reach USD 89.33 billion by 2026. Foreign players in the industrial laundry detergent market are expected to expand their presence to sustain in the market. In the recent times, manufacturers that have a multinational footprint are leading the global market. Online channels are gaining high momentum, as consumers are preferring online channels more compare to offline channels. Several vendors in North America are expected to adopt leadership strategy, wherein they will establish R&D facilities in the region and maintain offshore manufacturing facilities. Arizton estimates that international players would grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future.

High Internet penetration worldwide has made it possible for laundry detergent vendors to provide online fabric care tips to industrial entities. Several vendors are engaged in offering industrial laundry detergents through proprietary transactional websites. APAC will continue to dominate the market and is expected to witness strong traction in demand for industrial laundry detergents in the coming years.

Get more insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/industrial-laundry-detergent-market-size

3. Stain Remover Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Growth in end-user industries such as the residential and commercial industries are expected to support the growth of the stain remover market. The global stain remover market size is expected to reach revenues of USD 27.84 billion by 2026. China, India, Japan, France, Germany, and the US are expected to witness the fastest growth for liquid stain remover products, growing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, people around the world are becoming more conscious about their health and hygiene, thereby fueling the growth of the stain remover products to maintain cleanliness. The powder stain remover products accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing 32.65%, and is expected to occupy the highest share in the global stain remover market.

With the trend of innovations in fabrics and the growing fashion industry are driving the demand for stain remover products across the globe. Reckitt Benckiser, Proctor & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Clariant AG, and SC Johnson & Son Inc are some of the key vendors in the stain remover market. According to data published by the Europe Federation of Cleaning Industries (EFCI), a total of 171,000 cleaning services and equipment companies operated in 20 European countries; this is expected to surge the growth of the market.

Get more insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stain-remover-market-size-analysis

4. Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The global drain cleaner and disinfectant market size will be worth USD 2.5 billion by 2026. The spike in demand for cleaners in COVID-19 coupled with the emergence of the second wave of the pandemic in many regions are boosting the growth of the drain cleaner and disinfectant market during the forecast period. Europe is the fastest growing region in the global drain cleaner and disinfectant market. The drain cleaner and disinfectant market in Europe is expected to reach USD 774.59 million by 2026. The advent of eco-friendly drain cleaners such as enzymatic cleaners are gaining high traction and is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.44%. In 2020, the COVID-19 impacted the drain cleaner and disinfectant market due to the slowing down of production and later the market recovered due to high demand across all regions. Global players are planning to expand their business operations in China due to the presence of large patient population and increase in healthcare expenditure by the government. The global drain cleaner and disinfectant market is highly competitive with the presence of several players in the market.

Get more insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/drain-cleaner-and-disinfectant-market-size-analysis

Subscribe to our chemicals & materials portfolio to get access to the latest market research reports at competitive prices.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence