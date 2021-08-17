Are Patriotic Songs Dead? New YouTube Video, 'We Are the United States' by Karen, Generates Massive Response.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are patriotic songs dead? Apparently not! With the country more divided than ever, singer/songwriter Karen, delivers a powerful reminder that we are, after all, the United States -- with added emphasis on "United." Over 171,000 YouTube visitors have already viewed her stirring video, "We Are the United States" which poignantly begins with children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by breathtaking images of natural splendor, and people selflessly helping others. The video builds to a stirring crescendo with Karen's impassioned voice on full display.

For the native Texan, singing has been an integral part of her life. "In first grade, we had a wonderful music teacher who taught us how to sing 'My Country 'Tis of Thee'. Afterwards, she walked over and complimented me on my voice," Karen remembers. "Shortly after, she invited me to sing solo at a high school event. I should have been scared to death, but I was completely at ease on stage."

One of 11 children, Karen went on to attend the University of Texas and then the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. However, when her sister suffered complications from Rheumatic fever, she returned to San Antonio to help with her care. "I absolutely loved the Academy, but my sister meant the world to me, and you don't get any 'do overs' when it comes to family," she added.

In the following years, she would return to school, (which included Our Lady of the Lake University and Walden University) and when time and inspiration permitted, returned to songwriting as well, occasionally recording selected pieces, including a heartfelt tribute to her sister called, "Sweet Evelyn, Big Sister". Karen also worked in community theater, performing in such classics as "Ain't Misbehavin" and "Jesus Christ Superstar." And whenever top performers came to town, she was invariably invited to sing on the same program.

However, music isn't Karen's only passion. She also loves children and is committed to positively impacting the lives of others not only through her songs, but through her educational background in psychology and teaching. For example, she holds a Doctorate in Psychology, is a Licensed Professional Counselor, a Licensed Specialist in School Psychology, and a Certified Early Childhood through Fourth Grade Teacher.

For most people, though, it's her uplifting Gospel/Christian music and Patriotic Wake Up Call, "We Are the United States" that is winning acclaim. "It's always been my prayer that my music would help others experience the Love of God through worship, the Love of country and the Love of others," she said. "I'm very happy that I've been able to share my love for our great country with so many people. I'm inspired by the resiliency of the American people, and I truly believe that we can make it through any adversity."

To download your copy of Karen's album, go to www.WeAreTheUnitedStatesByKaren.com.

