Are RMAX, AXTA, CRBG, EQH Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders?

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX)'s sale to The Real Brokerage Inc. for either 5.152 shares of the combined company or $13.80 in cash per share. If you are a RE/MAX shareholder, .

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA)'s sale to Akzo Nobel N.V. for 0.6539 shares of AkzoNobel stock for each share of Axalta common stock. If you are an Axalta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG)'s merger with Equitable Holdings, Inc. whereby each outstanding share of Corebridge common stock will be exchanged for 1.0000 shares of the combined company's common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Corebridge shareholders will own approximately 51% of the combined company. If you are a Corebridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH)'s merger with Corebridge Financial, Inc. whereby each outstanding share of Equitable common stock will be exchanged for 1.55516 shares of the combined company's common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Equitable shareholders will own approximately 49% of the combined company. If you are an Equitable shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP