Are the Top 3 "Places to Go" in 2019 According to The New York Times Also Best for the Real Estate Investor?

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRE Consulting, an independent company that specializes exclusively in consulting services for those seeking to purchase property, sees great investment opportunities in the top 3 of the 52 locations the New York Times deemed "Best Places to Go in 2019".

Leading the way in the number one spot of the New York Times' annual ranking is Puerto Rico, continuing along its climb back to pre-hurricane levels following Hurricane Maria which hit the island in 2017, marking the strongest storm to make landfall.

With an estimated 95 billion USD in total damages, 20% of properties were completely destroyed, dropping median house prices 16% before the efforts by the U.S. government took hold and the rebuilding and requalifying of the area in 2018 brought it up by 8%, a figure WIRE Consulting believes will continue in an upward pattern.

The close of 2018 showed property prices in Puerto Rico ranged less than $100/sq. ft., much lower in comparison to other Caribbean islands, making it the ideal opportunity for the American interested in making a real estate investment or looking to retire in an exotic location.

Following at number two in the northern part of the Indian state of Karnataka lies the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi. Equally as appealing to the overseas investor, it spreads over 16 miles near the banks of the Tungabhadra River. The village founded on history, archeology and religion has become known for its unique architecture and strong atmosphere, now finally granting easy access to visitors and buyers with direct flights into Vidyanagar Airport on the low-cost regional airline, TruJet.

Santa Barbara could also very well be your "home away from home", says WIRE, taking third among the list of 52. The Californian coastline city expanding in the wine scene and gaining importance as a foodie destination makes it one of the most exclusive locations in the U.S. Its familiar environment and standard of living proves to continue to attract their native investors.

