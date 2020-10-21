Are we headed towards a Mad Max or Star Trek Future?

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExO is excited to announce that we've joined forces with Digital Mind State to launch the ExO World Media Podcast. Transforming the World for a Better Future, a podcast that contains the best-curated content where world leaders, entrepreneurs, and game-changers share their transformative experiences, exchange ideas, challenge beliefs, and invite you to take steps to transform the world for a better future.

We have two possible futures ahead of us: Mad Max or Star Trek

Podcast host and best-selling author of Exponential Organizations Salim Ismail , asks, " Are we heading towards a Star Trek or Mad Max future? " Salim Ismail, along with special guests, discuss the latest in technologies, biotech, 3D, and more in this exciting series.

Right now, during a global pandemic we may feel like humanity is headed towards a Mad Max dystopian future with more people being disenfranchised. But in fact, we do have a choice to move towards more of a Star Trek-like utopia. "We should always be looking for unique and different ideas and how to truly find joy and acceptance in the diversity amongst us all" - says Salim Ismail.

Fans of the podcast can contact Casie-lea Carpenter via email or [email protected] to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show. First five episodes are available starting today, with new episodes released each week including a special episode featuring Carole and Howard Baskin of Tiger King. Listen on-demand online or on iHeart Radio, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcast and Pandora. New episodes available every Thursday, beginning October 29. "We are delighted to welcome Salim and ExoWorld Podcast into the Digital Mind State family. Salim's first of its kind podcast is precisely the right fit. We are excited for the world to hear it," says Mike Johns, Founder at Digital Mind State.

About ExO World Media:

ExO World Media, a division of OpenExO that produces events, podcasts, broadcasting, books and more. Visit online: www.exoworld.live

About Digital Mind State:

Digital Mind State, a multi-dimensional blockchain-powered branding, infotainment, and artist content management company that continues to disrupt the entertainment industry.

Visit online: https://digitalmindstate.com/ .

