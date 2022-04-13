Are We Missing The Gift In Cancer?

Pioneering Cancer Coaches of The Cancer Journey Institute Reveal How Cancer Can Be What Heals You

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A few months ago, President Biden announced a reboot of the Cancer Moonshot whose ambitious goals include reducing the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years, and improving the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer.

The Cancer Journey Institute Shariann Tom, left, and Keri Lehmann, right.

Shariann Tom and Keri Lehmann, co-founders of the nation's first cancer coach training organization, have been working for the past decade to fill the gap in cancer care by redefining what it means to live with and survive with cancer; that's good news for the more than 1.9 million people who are projected to be diagnosed this year.

Since 2012, The Cancer Journey Institute they co-founded has trained over 80 cancer coaches and seen enrollments more than double, with Cancer Journey Coaches (CJC) now available in the U.S., Canada, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, South Africa, Singapore, Mexico and the Middle East. Theirs is the first cancer coach training organization to be approved by the International Coaching Federation.

"After 10 years of training individuals to be Certified Cancer Journey Coaches, we have come to the outrageous possibility that cancer can be what heals you," says Tom. "It's rarely talked about, but cancer can be the wake-up call that prompts people to heal parts of themselves they didn't know how to care for or even know existed. Cancer can help reveal the true you and your unique purpose in the world."

In an interview, Tom and Lehman, the authors of the new book, The Call of Cancer: A Loving Pathway to Wholeness, Healing, and Transformation , can talk about:

How to deal with emotions during the cancer journey

Changing your mindset: cancer is not a punishment

Using the cancer journey roadmap to reveal your true self

Some of the ways The Cancer Journey Institute is changing the conversation about cancer

Why they are grateful to have experienced cancer

Praise for The Call of Cancer

"As an oncologist, I see this book as transformative for my cancer patients, providing a path to live through, with and beyond their cancer." — Dean Felsher, M.D., professor of medicine-oncology and pathology, associate chief of oncology, Stanford Medical Center

"This book is exactly what I have been wanting for my patients! The authors know firsthand what this landscape is like, and have helped hundreds of others traverse this challenging terrain." — Naomi Hoffer, program manager, UCSF Division of Neuro-Oncology

"The guidance and practices in this book turned my cancer journey into a deeply transformational healing journey on all levels. A gift beyond price." — Tom Loeswick, co-founder, qigong coach, Chi Center, Santa Fe

About the Authors

Shariann Tom is the co-founder and chief executive officer of The Cancer Journey Institute, which runs an ICF (International Coaches Federation) approved certification program that trains people who want to use their cancer experience to help others. A San Francisco native, she has nearly 25 years of coaching and coach training experience combined with 16 years in corporate America. Since she was 38 years old, Tom has dealt with four bouts of Hodgkin's Lymphoma and one of a gastrointestinal stromal tumor.

Keri Lehmann is the co-founder of The Cancer Journey Institute. She has nearly three decades of experience as a coach and facilitator of coach training for The Co-Active Training Institute. Lehmann has an M.A. in human resource development from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and received a Master Certified Coach designation from The International Coaching Federation. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. She is a resident of Pacifica, California.

Contact: Shariann Tom, 415-307-8310; [email protected];

www.thecancerjourney.com

