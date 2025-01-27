Are Women's Minds Dirtier Than Men's? Manly Man Co. Investigates the Naughty Minds Behind Their Meat Cards

VISTA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- They say men have dirty minds, but women are flipping the script with their Valentine's Day gifts from Manly Man Co., makers of unique gifts for men. After combing through hundreds of hilarious, cheeky, and downright naughty messages engraved on their iconic Meat Cards, a fully customizable greeting card made of beef jerky, a trend has emerged: women might just be outpacing men in the risqué creativity department.

Laser Etched Beef Jerky Greeting Card, By Manly Man Co.

The Meat Card lets customers put their thoughts and feelings—whether sweet, spicy, or completely unfiltered—on display. And when the team behind the scenes took a closer look at the submissions, one thing became clear: women are going all in on the humor and innuendo.

Here's a Sample of What Women Had to Say:

"Hope you enjoy my meat in your mouth as much as I enjoy yours in mine."

"This meat isn't the only thing that's getting jerked tonight."

"Your meat is rare and well done, just like you."

"I'm tender for your beef, always."

"My favorite thing to chew on is still your meat."

Women Are Bringing the Heat "We've always known our Meat Cards are a hit with couples, but we didn't expect this level of witty, dirty fun," said Greg Murray, founder of Manly Man Co. "It turns out, when you give women a blank slate and a slab of jerky, they're not afraid to get hilariously bold."

But it's not just about the jokes. These messages reflect playful intimacy and humor that make the Meat Card a standout Valentine's Day gift. Women are embracing the opportunity to show their fun side while putting a savory twist on the traditional love note.

Men: Try to Keep Up! While men are often pegged as the ones with dirty minds, the ladies are raising the bar. The risqué messages are proving that women aren't just keeping up—they're leading the charge. Whether it's a pun-filled quip or an outright spicy declaration, the Meat Card has become an outlet for lovebirds to let their imaginations run wild. Creating a Meat Card is easy. Customers simply head to manlymanco.com, and type out a personalized message. The team takes care of the rest, ensuring each card is perfect and ready to heat up Valentine's Day celebrations.

Be sure to pair the Meat Card with other unique Valentine's Day gifts from Manly Man Co., including their iconic Beef Jerky Flower Bouquets and Meathearts, beef jerky hearts laser etched with timed sayings like "BEEF MINE" and "XOXO."

Who's the Dirtiest? We'll let the messages speak for themselves. For those with an appetite for even more risqué humor, we have plenty of X-rated submissions that we simply can't share. Whether you're male or female, one thing's for sure: when it comes to writing on a slab of meat, no one's holding back.

SOURCE Manly Man Co.