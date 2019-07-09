Are You a Competent Strategic Thinker? New Book Helps Readers Develop Their Strategic Thinking Capability

PALMYRA, Va., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Competent strategic thinkers are exceptions to the rule and rare in the business world, writes executive coach Greg Githens. "Aiming to change that, his new, comprehensive playbook, How to Think Strategically, is excellent and insightful, coming with a healthy dose of authoritative advice and a multitude of examples," says Barry Silverstein in Foreword Reviews. The book, released today, is available at local and online bookstores.

How to Think Strategically by Greg Githens

This book will help readers understand what it means to "be strategic" and how to craft strategy that's effective, powerful, and clever. According to Githens, "a competent strategic thinker tolerates ambiguity, notices weak signals, defines the core challenge facing the organization, and designs effective responses with a winning strategic logic.

One of the keys to becoming a competent strategic thinker, says Githens, is to remove all preconceptions:

Let go of rigid distinctions between right and wrong

Let go of expectations

Be curious in order to understand more deeply

Be open to new possibilities

Ask simple questions

Githens guides readers in developing the skills that they should regularly practice to enhance their strategic thinking competency. Some of the microskills they will learn to internalize include:

Curiosity

Pragmatism

Ambition

Sharpness

Analogous reasoning

Storytelling

Open mental stance

Skepticism

Reflection

Empathy

Personal resilience

Conceptual mapping

Organizations need extra-ordinary leaders to explore beyond the edges of the known, familiar, and conventional, according to Githens. These leaders reflect the four X-factors of strategic thinking that lead to personal and organizational success: drive (ambition for themselves and others), insight (imperfectly seizing the unknown), chance (embracing risk), and emergence (searching for ideas that have the potential to profoundly influence the organization in the future).

How to Think Strategically, applicable to many fields, including business, the military, psychology, economics, and games, is available now. The 304-page book is published by Maven House Press in paperback ($24.95) and e-book ($19.99) formats. More information can be found at http://mavenhousepress.com/our-books/how-to-think-strategically/.

About the Author

Greg Githens, PMP, NPDP, is a strategic thinking coach, consultant, advisory board member, and speaker at Catalyst & Cadre. He's a practitioner and facilitator of strategy and execution and works with executives, with boards of directors, and at strategic planning retreats. He is the co-author of the best-selling Successful Project Management. Greg holds an MBA from Bowling Green State University, an MEn from Miami University, and a BS from The Ohio State University.

About Maven House Press

Maven House is an independent publisher of books that inspire people to use business as a force for good, books that challenge conventional thinking, introduce new ideas, offer practical advice, and illuminate paths to greatness. Maven House titles are distributed worldwide by Publishers Group West/Ingram. For more information visit mavenhousepress.com.

