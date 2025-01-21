Are you a Next-Level Salad Shaker? Little Leaf Farms Has $10,000 For You

The brand has partnered with popular influencer, The Fitness Marshall, to call on fans to show off their best "salad shake" for a chance to win big

DEVENS, Mass., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Leaf Farms , the country's #1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture, is teaming up with the Internet's favorite fitness pop star, The Fitness Marshall, to help fans shake their way to fresher, better salads in the new year.

Most salad eaters have been known to shake up their salads a time or two, using the tried-and-true method to mix their favorite toppings and dressings for an evenly coated meal (no tongs needed). With the "salad shake" making its way into the cultural zeitgeist in recent years, Little Leaf Farms and The Fitness Marshall are encouraging fans to share their unique take on the classic move for a chance to win $10,000.

"The salad shake is a go-to move for anyone who's found themselves with all the fixings for a salad, but no easy way to combine them for a perfectly blended bite of lettuce, dressing, and toppings. Here at Little Leaf Farms, we believe that a base of fresh, crunchy greens is the foundation for salad shaking success!" said Jeannie Hannigan, Senior Brand Manager at Little Leaf Farms. "Each Little Leaf Farms Salad Kit includes our fan-favorite Baby Crispy Green Leaf lettuce and delicious toppings, which makes them ideal for shaking. We can't wait to see how our fans get creative with their salad shakes, and we know our Salad Kits have what it takes to stay fresh through even the most animated moves!"

Show Us Your Shake for a Chance to Win Big

Now through Friday, February 7th at 11:59 AM ET, fans can enter by posting an in-feed video (maximum of 60 seconds) to Instagram or TikTok sharing their most creative ways to shake their salads. Entries must include the hashtag #ShowUsYourShakeContest and tag @LittleLeafFarms to be eligible.

The top five submissions will be shared in a video reveal by The Fitness Marshall on his Instagram and TikTok on February 27th, in which he'll review the best salad shakes and announce the Grand Prize winner.

Little Leaf Farms' fast-growing Salad Kits line first launched in 2023 with Crispy Caesar and Southwest varieties. The first two varieties have grown quickly, with Crispy Caesar now the best-selling CEA salad kit in the Northeast1 and Little Leaf Farms Salad Kits now the best-selling CEA salad kits in New England.2 The brand recently expanded the line with the launch of its newest kit flavor, Sesame Ginger, last fall.

Each Salad Kit features the brand's signature Baby Crispy Green Leaf lettuce paired with all the ingredients needed for flavor-packed meals at home or on the go. Housed in the brand's clamshell packaging made with post-consumer recycled plastic, Little Leaf Farms Salad Kits make for an extremely shakable salad—just add your toppings and dressing, close the lid, and give your Salad Kit a good shake until thoroughly combined!

For more information, recipe inspiration and local retail availability, visit www.littleleaffarms.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Show Us Your Shake Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry & who possess a web-enabled mobile device as of 1/20/25. Sponsored by: Little Leaf Farms, LLC. For Official rules, visit: rules.dja.com/showusyourshake. Begins at 12:00 AM ET on 1/21/25 and ends at 11:59 AM ET on 2/7/25.

About Little Leaf Farms

Little Leaf Farms is on a mission to transform the way food is grown through peri-urban agricultural practices that are rebuilt for the modern world. Using advanced greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms is growing fresh, sustainably farmed lettuce 365 days a year. Little Leaf Farms utilizes captured rainwater, natural sunlight that shines through high transmission glass, and solar-powered energy in their precise, soil-less hydroponic farming. The crispy, flavorful baby greens are harvested without ever touching human hands and are never treated with chemical pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides. For more information, visit littleleaffarms.com or @littleleaffarms.

