Are You a Student Who Sweats a Lot? Apply for Dermadry's $2,000 Scholarship

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2019, Dermadry's Hyperhidrosis Scholarship is the first and only of its kind: a scholarship exclusively dedicated to students with excessive sweating.

Students who suffer from hyperhidrosis are faced with a unique set of challenges, which can have a significant impact on their quality of life and interfere with their ability to complete daily tasks. Some of these challenges include constantly sweating through school uniforms, shying away from social activities or ruining books, papers, and technology tools due to uncontrollable sweaty hands. It can also lead to an increase in stress and anxiety levels, isolation and bullying.

Dermadry is asking students to record themselves discussing their hyperhidrosis story and the impact that excessive sweating has on their studies and daily life. Applicants must submit their application form here. Submissions open on Aug. 5 and close on Aug. 22 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

The prize for the contest is a US$2,000 scholarship and a Dermadry Total iontophoresis device (valued at US$499) to treat hyperhidrosis of the hands, feet, and underarms. The scholarship is open globally to students currently enrolled in a program at a post-secondary educational institution. All finalists will each receive a Dermadry Total iontophoresis device as well.

Ten finalists' entries will be judged by the Dermadry team on authenticity, originality, creativity, relatability, and subject matter. This year, four additional finalist spots will be reserved for the entries with the greatest reach on social media to encourage applicants to use their voice and platform to sensitize more people on hyperhidrosis.

The vote will then be open to the public who can cast their votes for the winner of the US$2,000 scholarship on Dermadry's website. The voting period will begin on Aug. 24 and end on Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. EDT. The entry with the most votes will be declared the winner and announced that same day.

For more information and full contest rules, visit Dermadry's Hyperhidrosis Scholarship page on its website here. Here's to a sweat-free school year!

Dermadry is a Canadian medical device company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company manufactures an FDA-cleared iontophoresis device that treats hyperhidrosis, a medical condition characterized by excessive sweating. Dermadry is committed to educating the public on the condition and improving the lives of the millions affected worldwide. For additional exclusive content, follow Dermadry on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter , and visit its website . For more information, please contact [email protected].

