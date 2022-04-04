Are You a Texas Innovator? TXi To Host Trade Show & Job Fair in San Antonio

For job seekers in Texas, the Texas Innovators Showcase offers a job fair, networking, workshops, panels of speakers, and an opportunity to hear the current market needs of the region's business owners and innovators.

Industries

Cybersecurity

Finance

Human Resources

Payroll

Healthcare

Information Technology

Speaker Panels

The panels begin at 10 a.m. and will cover a range of topics and industries. Additional speakers will be added throughout the coming weeks.

Healthcare: Will Current Innovation Trends Impact Health Systems?

Cynthia Ramos - New Era

- New Era Jamie Lagarde - Sedera Health

Marketing: Using Innovation as a Strategy To Build Your Brand

JR Reichl - Marketing Consultant

- Marketing Consultant Sergio Luna - Rojo 032

Recruiting: Why Companies Must Innovate to Attract + Retain Talent

Leadership: Preparing Leaders For An Evolving Society

Sean Azzaro - River City Community Church

- River City Community Church Yoan Mora - River City Community Church

- River City Community Church Manny Diotte - The Ferrari Kid

- The Ferrari Kid Lindsay Houchen - SummitTrek Coaching

Finance: Why Banks Must Innovate or Die Out

Robert Berry - Bank of America

- Bank of America Joe Gubic - ABIP CPAs & Advisors

Law: Is 2022 The Year Lawyers Invest in Innovation?

David Vanderhider - Dykema Law

- Desi Martinez - Martinez & Associates, PLLC

The event is open to the public. Those interested in attending can register for free here . Admission includes lunch and a VIP happy hour.

About TXi

Texas Innovators is a media outlet and news platform focused on showcasing the inspiring stories of innovators throughout Texas. Created to provide a central hub for the stories of those guiding Texas into the future, TXi was formed from the stories of innovation its creators hear daily. As an HR service provider, creators Matt Lowman and Jason Halsey have front-row seats to the powerful innovations driven by their clients at HR Service Partners.

