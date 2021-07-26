Are You Anti- Racist Yet? -- Anti-Racism Training is Available This August on Zoom

TRENTON, N.J., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey Anti-Racism Ministry invites you to participate in 20 hours of online Anti-Racism Training streamed to your computer, tablet or mobile phone. One needn't be Episcopalian nor indeed of any religious creed to participate.

ALL ARE WELCOME to enroll. https://dioceseofnj.org/anti-racism-training/

Are You Anti-Racist yet?

The training takes a historical approach to help participants understand systemic racism and empower them to confront and organize against racism, inequality, and injustice.

Before the pandemic, when the course was an in-person workshop, there may have been a dozen participants at any given time. But since the lockdown last March, hundreds of people have dialed in and logged on, coming to terms with the legacy of American racism.

Lecture and discussion topics include "What is Race?", "Systemic Racism and White Privilege," "Internalized Racism," "The Role of the Church," "Settler Colonialism," "Racism in Immigration and Naturalization Legislation," and "The Prison Industrial Complex."

The training begins on August 20th, 2021 with a Zoom video conference group session to introduce participants and instructors, schedule and program layout, requirements to receive a certificate at the end of the course and opening exercises. Each subsequent day through September 17, 2021, participants will be presented with recorded lessons, lectures, and live, interactive discussions via Zoom and Moodle, an online training platform. Participation is required in five Friday Zoom group meetings:

August 20th , 7:00 to 9:00 PM

, August 27th , 7:00 to 9:00 PM

, September 3rd , 7:00 to 9:00 PM

, September 10th 7:00- 9:00 PM

September 17th 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Followed by a debriefing session October 15th at 7PM. Register for the course by August 14th ($100 fee). If you have questions, please contact Noreen Duncan [email protected] / 609.278.9515 or Ted Moore [email protected] / 973. 214.0055

