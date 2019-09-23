Are You As Prepared As You Think You Are? Publisher Of Popular Consumer Website, asktoddmiller.com, Offers 'Weather-Proof Your Roof' Tips In Preparation For The Next Big Hurricane
While folks repair their Dorian-ravaged homes, Miller offers proactive ways to mitigate damages from the next storm.
Sep 23, 2019, 08:00 ET
PIQUA, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Miller, publisher of asktoddmiller.com and CEO of Isaiah Industries, the leading manufacturer of residential metal roofing products, offers "weather-proof your roof" tips in preparation for the next big hurricane. In the aftermath of Dorian, Miller hopes to help homeowners protect their homes against the next big storm with easy, yet effective solutions.
"I've spent 40 years investigating roof performance and there are many ways to protect residential roofs from high winds," said Miller. "The first step is to ensure any work done on your home meets current building codes because newer-construction methods and products offer better protection in wind events." The next steps are as follows:
- Choose a roof covering that is durable and resilient. Look for things like interlocking metal panels rather than shingles and tiles which depend upon gravity and failure-prone sealants to stay in place. Mother Nature is no match for gravity! Many of today's metal roofs also offer energy-efficient reflective pigments, an added bonus in many hurricane-prone states.
- Consider the ventilation in your home's attic. It must be adequate to meet code and be balanced between intake and exhaust. If air rushes into the attic and has nowhere to vent, it will push the ceilings down or blow off the roof decking.
- Look around your house for objects that may interfere with the roof. The reason we board up windows when a hurricane approaches is to protect the glass from blowing debris. That same debris will damage the roof and walls of your home yet it is not practical to board them up. Instead, look for anything around your home that might become airborne or blow against the house. Remove awnings or other ornamentation. Cut back trees. Store away patio furniture, gas grills, and other things. Protect your home by eliminating possible flying objects
For additional ways to "weatherproof your roof," visit asktoddmiller.com.
ABOUT TODD MILLER: Todd Miller, president of Isaiah Industries, Inc. and publisher of popular consumer website asktoddmiller.com, has worked with thousands of home improvement projects in his nearly 40-year career.
