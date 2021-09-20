Are you aware of the Trends, Drivers & Challenges for the Corporate M-Learning Market?

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The reduction in employee training costs for employers is notably driving the corporate m-learning market growth. However, factors such as data security and privacy issues may impede the market growth.

The corporate m-learning market is segmented by type (technical corporate m-learning and non-technical corporate m-learning) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and Japan are the key markets for corporate m-learning in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Allen Interactions Inc.

Aptara Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

City and Guilds Group

