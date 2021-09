Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the Fire-resistant Glass Market?

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rise in the development of commercial infrastructure is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high competition among vendors will challenge the market's growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The fire-resistant glass market report is segmented by product (ceramic fire-resistant glass, laminated fire-resistant glass, wired fire-resistant glass, and tempered fire-resistant glass), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and application (building and construction, marine, and others). APAC will be the leading region accounting for 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China and Japan emerging as the key revenue-generating economies in the market.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

AGC Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Etex NV

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Construction Glass Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=bw&utm_campaign=t35_week03_2020_cotact_us&utm_content=IRTNTR44340