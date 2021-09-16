Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the Glass Lens Market during 2021-2025?
As per Technavio' Research Analysis, the glass lens market is likely to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 7.09% with an incremental growth of $ 3.49 bn during 2021-2025.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the glass lens market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The single glass vision lenses segment is the leading segment in the market.
- How big is the APAC market?
32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 16.91%.
- Which are the fast-growing regions in the market?
Europe is the fast-growing region in the market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this glass lens market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, HOYA Corp., Leica Camera AG, Nikon Corp., Rodenstock GmBH, and Seiko Holdings Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Although the rising elderly population, increasing demand for eyeglasses, and initiatives to create awareness regarding vision care will offer immense growth opportunities, limitation of glass lenses and their production challenges are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Glass Lens Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Glass Lens Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Single Glass Vision Lenses
- Progressive Glass Lenses
- Bifocal Glass Lenses
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Glass Lens Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The glass lens market report covers the following areas:
- Glass Lens Market Size
- Glass Lens Market Trends
- Glass Lens Market Industry Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Glass Lens Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist glass lens market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the glass lens market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the glass lens market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass lens market vendors
