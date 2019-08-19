Are you #cnsgSMART?

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Converged Network Services Group (CNSG), the Premier Master Distributor for the design and delivery of complete technology solutions, is excited to unveil CNSG SMART. CNSG SMART (which stands for S ales M arketing A nd R elationship T ool), offers Partners a way to generate customized email marketing and social media campaigns, as well as enabling a more proactive approach to supporting their customer base. CNSG SMART provides detailed analytics making it easy to utilize the opportunities created through the combined marketing campaigns.

"We extremely excited to announce the release of CNSG SMART," said Randy Friedberg, EVP of Sales and Marketing at CNSG. "CNSG SMART helps generate new business opportunities, by utilizing a Partners' greatest asset…the relationships they have with their existing customers. Partners have always been reactive in their approach to supporting existing customers, but internal bandwidth and time constraints usually prevent them from being proactive. CNSG SMART offers Partners a way to enhance their customers' overall support experience and creates new revenue opportunities beyond the initial sales engagements."

Chris Shubert, Vice President of Business Development for CNSG said, "What makes CNSG SMART different from existing cloud-based email and social media offerings is its turn-key 'Touch' and 'Solution' specific campaigns. Partners can instantly reach out to clients with professionally written and formatted email and social media campaign assets featuring their logo and company information."

CNSG SMART is a FREE benefit to CNSG partners. CNSG SMART also features "set it and forget it" automatic campaign scheduling and landing page lead collection for easy follow-up. If you are interested in learning more about CNSG SMART contact your CNSG Managing Partner, CNSG Channel Manager or email marketing@cnsg.com.

CNSG SMART Video Overview Link: https://youtu.be/2Wc75MOWayU

About CNSG

Converged Network Services Group (CNSG) is the Premier Master Distributor for the design and delivery of complete technology solutions. CNSG is committed to the core philosophy of earning business by building and maintaining true partnerships with every customer, partner, and supplier. This unwavering commitment to the success of our partnerships has enabled CNSG to be recognized as the fastest-growing Master Distributor in the industry. For more information about CNSG, please visit www.cnsg.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

