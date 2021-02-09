Are You ConfirmD? Introduced By Renowned Group: A Critical Vaccination Passport Via New Mobile App To Verify COVID-19 Vaccination Easily, and Securely

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirming COVID-19 status and vaccination are becoming increasingly important but no longer require carrying important medical documents thanks to BuddyCheque. The cutting edge mobile App ConfirmD can now to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination passport, allowing users to easily and securely confirm they have been vaccinated for COVID 19. ConfirmD is available for FREE download on Apple and Google Play.

Vaccination verification is being required to travel to certain countries. Such verification could be vital beyond international travel and it may be required to attend sports events, concerts, and other places in the near future. ConfirmD gives users an easy way to digitally store and share that information.

The App is free to download giving users the freedom to know, verify and share their COVID status. After the promotional period ends there will be a yearly fee of 99 cents.

ConfirmD Founder and national emergency services provider Bob Ramsey said, "I started working on this project in March of last year with other skilled leaders, both for a Testing and Vaccine Passport. I believe it is essential for showing, confirming and returning to normality that we will need a secure way to communicate our personal status. Vaccinations and testing will become more effective for others with a Healthcare Passport on mobile phones. The Ramsey Social Justice Foundation and its funding are proud to support a vital link in healthcare security."

ConfirmD was developed in conjunction with the International Public Safety Data Institute , a leader in data science and analytics for public safety.

Features of the app include:

Device to device technology

Creates a summarized report which can be scanned by authorized 3 rd parties

parties Operates on an opt-in basis for personal healthcare information

BuddyCheque is led by healthcare veterans, Dr. Ramsey Kilani and Bob Ramsey, along with co-founders Karl Wagner and Alex Chatel. Ramsey was the founder of Southwest Ambulance and has been a national leader in emergency services for decades. The team recognized the lack of a solution for sharing test results and vaccination status, much needed to provide safe reopening and a return to relative normalcy.

BuddyCheque is supported by the Ramsey Social Justice Foundation, a charitable organization that sponsors healthcare projects benefitting underserved communities.

