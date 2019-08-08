Are You Ignoring Signs That May Point to Male Urinary Incontinence?

LARGO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Liberty male external catheter for urinary management, is sharing signs that every man should recognize, and tips for the 5 million men in the United States that are managing incontinence. Urinary Incontinence or the involuntary release of urine, is a common medical condition. Still, it can feel embarrassing and difficult to talk about. These four signs will help you decode your body's signals:

1. You notice urine leakage

You may have noticed that urine leaks when you lift, cough, sneeze or laugh. This may be a sign of stress incontinence. Stress incontinence is often associated with prostate trouble and unhealthy weight.

2. You don't make it to the bathroom in time

Frequent, sudden urges to urinate may indicate overactive bladder or urge incontinence. Talk with your doctor about any medications you are taking to see if that may be the cause as some medications can aggravate incontinence. Other causes include kidney stones and bladder infection.

3. You have difficulty emptying your bladder completely

If you've noticed that you are releasing small amounts of urine, you may be dealing with overflow incontinence. Certain medications, as well as enlarged prostate, may be the cause. Double voiding can help with overflow incontinence. To do this, urinate as much as you can, then wait a bit and try again to empty your bladder.

4. You are going more frequently

Making more than your usual number of trips to the bathroom may be a sign of incontinence. Talk with your doctor to assess your bladder health along with the muscles associated with voluntary release of urine.

Before your Doctor's visit

Your doctor may ask about your urinary patterns. Keeping a bladder journal can help you give a full picture of what has been going on. Write down how often you go, how much and when. Include information about any bothersome problems such as leakage, pain or urgency. Learn more about Men's Liberty non-invasive external urine collection system that keeps you dry 24/7 and other solutions to manage male UI.

About Men's Liberty

BioDerm's Men's Liberty™ device offers a new way to manage male urinary incontinence that dependably replaces diapers, pads and condom catheters. Visit www.BioDerminc.com to see the full line of products.

