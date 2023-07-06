Are You Ready to Come Rock the Dock? Fisherman's Wharf Presents "Pier Party at the Wharf" Summer Concert Series

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District (FWCBD) proudly presents the launch of "Pier Party at the Wharf," the ultimate summer concert series set in the heart of San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf. This production, kicking off on July 14, 2023, will bring an exceptional lineup of Bay Area artists from the soulful melodies of Sam Johnson to captivating performances by 11-time Grammy Award-winner Tony Lindsay, The Unauthorized Rolling Stones, DJ QBert, Danilo y Orquesta, and more, live on stage at the iconic Fisherman's Wharf Crab Wheel Plaza.

The free performances, located at the intersection of Taylor and Jefferson Streets, will be held every Friday, starting July 14 to September 30, between 2 PM and 6 PM, and beginning August 18, there will be performances every Saturday from 2 PM to 6 PM until the end of September. More information will be updated at: pierpartysf.com.

Taking the lead in this concert series is singer-songwriter Sam Johnson, whose music career began in Fisherman's Wharf as a street performer, where he played his original music five days a week. Amidst the chaos of the bustling wharf, the seagulls and fellow street performers vying for the attention of tourists, Sam's musical abilities flourished. Today, his soulful voice, lyrical wit, and laid-back blend of pop, rock, and reggae styles, embodying what Sam refers to as "The California Sound" have captivated audiences and earned him a record deal with Lucent Records, a division of Universal Music Group.

"It feels great to be back," said Sam Johnson. "I have so many fond memories and met so many people from all over the world here. I've played a lot of places since my heyday as a street performer, and I don't think anything has felt quite as rewarding as some of those early days."

Along with the weekly rotation of guest performers, the FWCBD, in collaboration with the Port of San Francisco, is kicking off OysterSFest, a five-week series of star-studded pop-ups debuting on July 14. Taking the spotlight to create an authentic, only-in-Fisherman's Wharf experience, is one of the Bay Area's hottest pop-up sensations, Small Change Oyster Bar. Raw oysters brought in locally will be served with a champagne and shallot mignonette sauce, as well as Oysters Rockefeller, and a seafood gumbo. For cocktails, Small Change will serve micheladas with a crab claw and shrimp on the rim, perfectly paired to complement the oyster dishes on offer. The OysterSFest pop-up series will also feature local culinary creations by Friends with Benedicts and Rocky Island Oyster Co.

"Pier Party at the Wharf is made possible through a collaboration with the FWCBD and the Port of San Francisco and funded by a sole source grant over the next two years," said FWCBD Executive Director Randall Scott. "As part of our commitment to fostering economic growth and cultural enrichment, we are proud to partner with the Port and support this initiative to activate the Taylor Street area in front of the renowned 'Restaurant Row' and the public plaza beneath the world-famous Crab Wheel."

Historically, Fisherman's Wharf has been one of the top tourist destinations in California with approximately 65 percent of all visitors to San Francisco and more than 16 million people visiting the Wharf annually. Yet, like every neighborhood with a diversity of retail outlets and restaurants, the Wharf experienced steep economic challenges caused by the pandemic. To aid in the revitalization of this cherished locale, the FWCBD envisions a positive transformation by invigorating public spaces and generating a renewed sense of vitality amidst the closures.

Fisherman's Wharf is a world-renowned tourist destination located in San Francisco, California. Known for its history, culture, delicious cuisine, and picturesque views of the waterfront, Fisherman's Wharf offers a unique and captivating experience for visitors and locals alike.

