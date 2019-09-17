Are You Ready to Take Control of Your Career Journey? Kim Bohr, CEO of Innovare Group Shares Successes, Failures & Lessons Learned in New Career Journal for All Levels of Professionals

Successes, Failures & Lessons Learned: A Career Journal (The Innovare Group; ISBN: 978-0578502397; $19.95 U.S.; Paperback; 102 pages; September 17, 2019) was born out of research and practical application, providing a highly-effective process that shifts mindset and behaviors, fosters self-awareness and accountability and empowers professionals to have greater ownership over their career goals and the actions needed to get there.

This guided 12-week journey will help you set goals, recognize strengths and build self-knowledge as you chronicle professional wins, blunders and insights. Bohr provides guidance for intentional goal setting, tools for understanding professional strengths, exercises to help you prepare for your next promotion or new role and a place to reflect on your experiences from the past quarter. The journal is designed to be a valuable tool for companies to put into their employee's hands to give them a greater ownership over their personal career goals and to bring a valuable process and framework for high-potential programs and advancing first-time leaders.

Maria Ross, brand strategist, author and founder of Red-Slice said, "Kim Bohr's Career Journal is a great, simple-to-use tool designed to help you capture and organize those wins and lessons AS YOU GO," and Linda Clarkson, Vice President, FactSet Research Systems Inc. said, "We provide weekly/monthly status reports to our managers, so why not to ourselves? This Career Journal enables you to turn the lens of reflection on yourself and empowers you to take charge of your own career."

Kim Bohr, CEO of The Innovare Group , holds an International MBA from the University of Denver with an emphasis in International Policy and Relations and is a certified executive advisor. Kim is a sought-after speaker and has been a guest on Profit Boss, Women Lead Radio and Heartrepreneur , and has written for Cheapism and UpJourney. Kim was also a speaker at Hubspot's Inbound 2019 Conference earlier this month.

