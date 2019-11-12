Are You Really a "Director of First Impressions" or Is This a Case of Putting Lipstick on a Pig?

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Underwater Ceramic Technician? Shaft Serviceman? Brand Warrior? Job titles used to be straightforward; they conveyed responsibility, knowledge, and status within an organization.

It may have been hilarious to some when the local butcher was promoted to Meat Distribution Engineer, yet this is one example of how today's job titles are becoming downright ludicrous. That person preparing your turkey sub? He or she is a Sandwich Artist. The security guard at the outlet mall? That isn't your stereotypical mall cop, that's a Loss Prevention Officer.

Most Misleading Job Titles

Inflated job titles have been around for decades, but thanks to a diverse economy and a historically talented workforce, companies and job seekers are finding creative ways to stand out. This 'trend' however, has paved the way for absurd titles like Waste Removal Engineer (a.k.a. Trash Collector) and Director of First Impressions (a.k.a. Receptionist). These inflated titles not only exaggerate a person's skill set and expertise, but they also tend to emphasize meaningless distinctions that can create a toxic work culture.

Thankfully, the editorial staff at FitSmallBusiness.com evaluated hundreds of inflated titles - and narrowed it down to the 15 most inflated job titles of 2019. The digital business publication set the record straight for bewildered employers and job seekers alike. How did they do it? The editors looked across a wide range of industries and salary information, responsibilities and other factors that inform what a job entails - in order to bring you this master list.

Whether it's Meal Distribution Engineer or Reprographics Associate, Fit Small Business gives you the inside scoop so you can discern what's outlandish and what's relevant.

So, whether you're looking to hire for a new role or you're contemplating a career change, you can choose from our best of the best (or "worst of the worst" depending on how you view it) list here .

15 Most Inflated Job Titles :

1) Underwater Ceramic Technician: $10 per hour. Your average dishwasher

2) Therapeutic Integration Specialist: $11 per hour. A fancy term for a Teacher's Aide

3) Sandwich Artist: $12 per hour. A staff member at your nearby Subway restaurant

4) Director of First Impressions: $13 per hour. Lavish jargon for a receptionist

5) Loss Prevention Officer: $11 to $15 per hour. A Mall Cop

6) Meat Distribution Engineer: $15 per hour. A title used to describe the kind folks who staff the deli counter at your local supermarket

7) Trusts and Safety Wrangler: $15 per hour. A term for Community Moderator, one who polices online sites for malicious activity and content

8) Waste Removal Engineer: $15 per hour. Your friendly neighborhood trash collector

9) Reprographics Associate: $16 per hour. A fancy name for an individual who specializes in making copies and sending out faxes

10) Customer Happiness Hero: $17 per hour. An elaborated alternative for Customer Service Representative

11) Vision Clearance Engineer: $17.50 per hour. Another term for the daring, risk-taking window washer

12) Shaft Serviceman: $24 per hour. The industry jargon for an individual who works in a mine

13) Brand Warrior: $52,000 per year. Valiant though they are, this term is for a Marketing Associate and not one who partakes in combat

14) Actions and Repercussions Adviser: $60,000 per year. With Human Resources Officer sounding too authoritative, the corporate powers that be bestowed their HR minions with a more befitting moniker

15) Digital Prophet: $102,000 per year. Marketing Managers are all about getting the right message across, what better way than with this inflated title?

