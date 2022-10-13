Are You Sure You're a 36B?

This British Brand Is Bringing Life-Changing Bra Fittings to New York City

Leading British lingerie and swimwear brand Bravissimo announces the reopening of its flagship boutique in SoHo, New York City – the first US location for this retailer that sells more than 3,000 bras a day worldwide.

– the first US location for this retailer that sells more than 3,000 bras a day worldwide. Bravissimo is the leader in bra and swimwear fittings and has helped more than 2 million customers find their fit since 1995, no tape measure used!

93% of customers who have had a bra fitting at Bravissimo ended up in a different bra size than they previously believed they were.

Bravissimo customer testimonials share "life-changing" experiences, expressing excitement that the brand is now in the US.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravissimo, the leader in bras and bra-sized swimwear, announces the reopening of its flagship boutique in SoHo, New York City. Founded in 1995 in London, this shop marks Bravissimo's only brick-and-mortar location in the United States.

This award-winning brand has been supporting women in the United Kingdom for more than 27 years with a unique, personalized bra fitting experience. Bravissimo, which sells more than 3,000 bras a day worldwide through its 25 shops and e-commerce site, has helped more than 2 million customers find their bra size.

Bravissimo is bringing lingerie and bra-sized swimwear in D-L cup sizes to NYC with the opening of their SoHo-based flagship. Bravissimo's new NYC store offers a variety of bras, swimwear and more for D+ cup sizes, plus personalized fittings to find the size and style that suits you best.

Now, Bravissimo is bringing the feel-good fit revolution across the Atlantic, supporting women with a bra fit that is tailored to them. Bravissimo believes that finding a great fit is about how you feel and having a fun, uplifting experience, not about using a tape measure and combining numbers and letters on a tag. After experiencing a fitting with Bravissimo, 93% of customers found they were a different size than they previously thought.

"To say we are excited to be reopening our doors in New York is an understatement," said Leanne Cahill, CEO of Bravissimo. "As the cheerleader for bigger boobed women, we are so pleased to be able to bring our fitting experience and breadth of choice in lingerie and swimwear to the US. We hear from so many customers about how transformative finding their feel-good fit has been, and we are looking forward to supporting even more women in the US to feel uplifted in every way."

Located at 433 West Broadway, NYC, the new Bravissimo store offers personalized bra fittings with experts who fit by eye, ditching the old-fashioned tape measure system. Bravissimo also offers the best-in-choice when it comes to a truly extensive size range of bras and bra-sized swimwear, from 28-42 D-L (UK sizing), along with activewear, sleepwear and more. Everything is made with the larger bust in mind, including pajamas with hidden support and sports bras up to an L cup size.

Initially opening briefly in 2019, this US store was temporarily shuttered due to the COVID pandemic, which was followed by a fire in the building. Bravissimo is pleased to officially introduce this location and formally open its doors to customers in the United States.

About Bravissimo

Bravissimo is an award-winning leader in D+ cup bras and bra-sized swimwear. Bringing the best in choice of styles and colors to women with bigger boobs, Bravissimo is dedicated to supporting, empowering and celebrating women while making bra shopping fun.

Founded in 1995 in London, Bravissimo now offers 94 different sizes from 25 different brands, selling more than 3,000 bras a day worldwide with an e-commerce site as well as 25 shops in the United Kingdom and a new flagship in New York City. The retailer is an expert in bra fittings, helping more than 2 million people find their "feel good fit" through in-store and virtual fittings.

Learn more at bravissimo.com/us.

