Are you the best? Fuzzy Critters is challenging you!

MONTRÉAL, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - For the launch of Summer 2018's greatest game, you and your peers are invited to take part in an exciting challenge. We are pleased to offer you, the media, an opportunity to be first to discover mobile's newest and coolest match-3 game.

To thank you for participating, we are agreeing to donate, on behalf of the top three ranking journalists, a cash prize to the charity or cause of their choice*.

The tournament takes place this weekend, May 25-27. Don't miss your chance!

*Fuzzy Critters is not only a cute game; we are also involved in animal welfare. The winner can choose a charity or cause of their choice, but if you are lacking inspiration, we suggest giving the prize, in your name, to a pet shelter near you.

To participate, you must download the game with the link below and include "press" at the beginning of your username on the multiplayer tab.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE PRESS RELEASE AND DISCOVER FUZZY CRITTERS UNIVERSE:

www.fuzzycritters.com/press/

What is Fuzzy Critters?

Dive deep into The Fuzzy Critters adventure with your new friend Rufus as you experience an interactive match 3 unlike anything you've ever played before. There are many cute animals and characters to choose from as you strive to combat and defeat the mean bosses! You can also participate in our fuzzy championships. Fuzzy championships happen every weekend and this is your chance to compete against friends, family and colleagues. You can even stay connected to other players by using the global chat or private chat.

The best part is that Fuzzy Critters is

100 % FREE

AND YOU CAN WIN AWESOME PRIZES!

The Fuzzy Critters mobile app is available for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play: https://fuzzy-critters.app.link/press. Learn more about Fuzzy Critters at fuzzycritters.com or on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or Twitter.

