Are You the Madden 22 Master? PROVE IT & WIN $1,000

SAN GILJAN, Malta, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time2play.com is calling on Madden NFL 22 fans to show their stuff by challenging them to go unbeaten for 24 hours. The last one standing will win the grand prize of $1,000. Contestants must officially apply with Time2play.com to be eligible to win.

The idea of the Time2play Madden 22 Marathon is simple yet unique. At noon (EST) on Saturday, October 2nd 2021, the pre-selected participants will connect with random online players and start their quest. If they win that first game, they pick another opponent and go again, and again.

But once a player loses a game, that's it. They are out!

The best way to reign supreme is to win Time2play Madden 22 Marathon Challenge! The player that remains unbeaten the longest takes the prize. All players must play at the All-Madden difficulty level to qualify to participate and win. If there are two players yet to lose after 24 hours, the one who has completed the most games will be declared the winner. The entire event will be streamed live on the Time2play Twitch channel and is just the first in a series of gaming marathon challenges planned for Fall 2021.

Want to Enter?

If you are Madden mad and want to be a participant, all you have to do is visit the Time2play site and fill in the Madden 22 Marathon form. Make sure to include your Twitch handle and the reason why you just have to be part of this event.

Deadline for entries is 11:59 pm EDT Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Participants will be informed by Monday, Sept. 27. Time2play Madden 22 Marathon will begin at noon EDT, Saturday, Oct. 2. Full terms and conditions are available at https://time2play.com/blog/madden-22-marathon-contest

