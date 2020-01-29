Are You 'Well-thy?' Hightower Unveils Refreshed Brand Image Focused on Redefining Wealth

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower, a national wealth management firm with advisory businesses in 34 states, today unveiled a fresh brand image and tagline for the company, including a multicolored logo and message – "well-th. rebalanced." – that represents the firm's collective energy and focus on holistic wellness for both clients and Hightower's close-knit advisor community.

The new branding will be reflected on the firm's website, www.hightoweradvisors.com, in promotional materials and in client communications.

"We believe that the definition of 'wealth' must expand to include more than just a measure of a person's financial success," said Abby Salameh, Chief Marketing Officer of Hightower. "Our new brand message – 'well-th. rebalanced.' – is directly aligned with our mission to help clients achieve wellness in all aspects of their lives. There are so many ways to be 'well-thy:' in our relationships, in our physical health, in our emotional lives, and yes, in our finances. All of these things are interconnected, and our new look and feel is designed to reflect that complex synergy."

The new brand image was a truly collaborative effort: Over six months, more than 40 Hightower employees, advisors and stakeholders attended intensive brainstorming sessions that solidified what the firm has been in the past, and what it wants to be in the future. The new branding evolves Hightower's original logo, showing continuity and alignment with the principle on which the firm was founded: To provide a client-centric and dedicated approach to wealth management. The new messaging echoes the firm's dedication to building the next generation of the advisory industry: A community that is laser-focused on unleashing potential for everyone, regardless of their distinctive passions and goals, but built on listening and empathy, and which offers holistic life coaching through access to a curated suite of seminal resources and tools.

While the road to "well-th" is different for everyone, Hightower believes that personal connection is at the heart of all human success. As a firm founded on the principles of community and collaboration, Hightower has a deep understanding of the necessity of building meaningful relationships. The new logo's colorful line design represents the firm's diverse and vibrant community, conveying the message that everyone – Hightower advisors, employees and clients – are stronger, better and more fulfilled when they work as a team.

"We are passionate about helping investors achieve their personal definition of 'well-th' by giving advisors the resources and space to care for their clients in their own distinctive ways," said Bob Oros, Hightower CEO. "This new branding reflects our efforts to create a community in which advisors of all stripes can feel supported – in business, operations and more – to grow their practices and devote more time and energy into nurturing client relationships."

To view a video featuring the newly refreshed branding, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3b5nV0Xc25Q&feature=youtu.be.

The new branding comes after a year of significant growth and change for the firm. Hightower CEO Bob Oros came aboard in January 2019 and spent the next 12 months building out the firm's management team and overseeing four large M&A transactions, including Green Square Wealth Management ($2.6 billion in assets under administration, or AUA), LourdMurray ($4.8 billion AUA), Lexington Wealth Management ($1 billion AUA) and Schultz Collins ($1 billion AUA). As of Dec. 31, 2019, Hightower's assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $87.4 billion* and its assets under management (AUM) were $57.4 billion. The company grew 9.6% organically in 2019, up from 8% in 2018.

Hightower offers independent-minded advisory businesses a capital-rich partner and customizable suite of services designed to help accelerate growth. In addition to capital, Hightower provides an advanced, integrated advisor platform – including technology, compliance, accounting, payroll, human resources, investment research/due diligence and marketing services. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to business development consulting, economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a supportive advisor community.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com..

*Includes signed, but not closed deals.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

