Are Your Customer Interactions Truly Authentic or Just Artificial?

When applying artificial intelligence in context of the customer experience, humans are the real key to innovation and evolution. People bring empathy, context, and ingenuity where AI, chatbots and machine learning provide analysis, efficiency and speed – this combination is what drives true innovation. Applying a strategic, customer-focused approach to the use of AI and automation in CX better enables interactions, empowers humans and increases engagement.

"Digital transformation focused around the customer experience is not just about technology implementation but also about how humans carry forward the output of that technology," said Tony Tsai, Chief Innovation and Information Officer, TTEC. "Brands which employ a thoughtful approach to automation and AI, including use of analytics and insights blended with the human touch at key moments of impact, will deliver on the promise of truly exceptional customer experience."

This issue, "I am A.I.: The Emergence of Authentic Intelligence," features perspectives on AI including:

Each quarter, TTEC publishes its latest thinking in its executive journal, Customer Strategist. It features new ideas, best practices, and real-world examples of customer experience excellence in action.

