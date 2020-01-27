Area 1 Security and SYNNEX Corporation to Offer Cybersecurity Industry's Only Pay-for-Performance Anti-Phishing Service

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Area 1 Security announced today that it has selected SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, as its key U.S. partner to distribute Area 1 Horizon - the industry's leading and only pay-for-performance anti-phishing solution.

Phishing attacks are the cause of damage in 9 out of 10 cybersecurity incidents. Phishing attacks like Business Email Compromise phishing (BEC phishing), repeatedly elude traditional defenses. Unlike traditional gateways, cloud email inboxes and sender authentication standards, Area 1 preemptively tracks and stops the widest variety of phishing campaigns - including BEC - an average of 24 days before an attack, before hackers can gain access to sensitive information.

Customers that implement Area 1 through SYNNEX' network of more than 25,000 resellers can enjoy a first-of-its-kind, pay-for-performance cybersecurity model: customers pay only for the phish Area 1 catches and help close the phishing gap that is responsible for an overwhelming majority of security incidents.

"By procuring and deploying Area 1 through our security partners, more enterprise organizations can effectively block the cyber-attacks that cause the most damage," said Reyna Thompson, SYNNEX' senior vice president of North American product management. "The offering provides our resellers with significant opportunities in the fast-growing cybersecurity market and is another important step in the continued expansion of SYNNEX' cybersecurity solutions portfolio."

SYNNEX is committed to leveraging the Area 1 Horizon service through its consultative, solution-led approach to the cybersecurity market. Resellers have access to expert pre-sales support, comprehensive Area 1 anti-phishing technical enablement, and easy, rapid deployment. These investments allow for high-level engagement and added operational expertise, all while increasing business velocity.

"The SYNNEX agreement marks an important milestone in Area 1's channel focus," said Area 1 Security's chief revenue officer, Hussain Al-Shorafa. "Customer adoption has tripled over the past year - led primarily by Fortune 500 companies - and we believe working with SYNNEX will significantly improve our relationships with key value-added resellers."

Area 1 - a Microsoft Partner and Google Cloud's Security Technology Partner of the Year - can be deployed in minutes to protect organizations relying solely on inadequate Secure Email Gateways (SEGs) or inbuilt cloud defenses against phishing attacks. Area 1's service can also be integrated with existing SIEM and SOAR platforms to retrieve phishing attack information and more efficiently turn threat insights into immediate action.

About Area 1 Security

Area 1 Security offers the only pay-for-performance solution in the cybersecurity industry - and the only technology that comprehensively blocks phishing attacks before they damage your business. Phishing is the root cause of 95 percent of security breaches.

Area 1 Security works with some of the most sophisticated organizations in the world, including Fortune 500 banks, insurance companies, and healthcare providers to preempt and stop targeted phishing attacks at the outset, improve their cybersecurity posture and change outcomes.

Learn more at www.area1security.com , join the conversation at @ area1security , or subscribe to Phish of the Week for the latest industry news and insights on how to deal with phishing.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

