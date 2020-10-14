Area 1 Security Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Email Security; report notes 'The solutions and controls that were put in place for on-premises email solutions are no longer enough'

"The solutions and controls that were put in place for on-premises email solutions are no longer enough." Tweet this

To help address these trends and other email security risks, the report's recommendations include investing in "anti-phishing technology that can accurately detect BEC and account takeover attacks"; seeking "solutions that use computer vision when reviewing suspect URLs for account takeover attacks"; addressing "gaps in the advanced threat defense capabilities of an incumbent secure email gateway (SEG) by either replacing them or supplementing them with complementary capabilities via API integration"; integrating "email events into a broader XDR or SIEM/SOAR strategy," and more.

"We think the Market Guide is valuable because it helps reiterate the pain points that we hear from CISOs and channel partners every day: phish keep bypassing customers' SEGs and cloud email, they can't identify BEC fraud, and they need more resources for their SOC team," said Patrick Sweeney, president and CEO of Area 1 Security. "We believe being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor validates our strategy to solve these challenges with a preemptive, comprehensive, API-first email security approach."

As the report points out, "Email threats have become sophisticated to evade detection by common email security technologies, particularly those that rely only on standard antivirus and reputation."

Area 1 Security can help organizations address all categories for email security products:

To Protect Against Attachment-Based Advanced Threats

To Protect Against URL-Based Advanced Threats

To Protect Against Impersonation and Social Engineering Tactics Used in URL-Based, Attachment-Based and Payloadless Advanced Threats

Additional Differentiating Capabilities

To assess your phishing and BEC risks as part of an email security gap analysis, request a free Phishing Risk Assessment from Area 1. To learn about becoming an Area 1 partner, click here .

About Area 1 Security

Area 1 Security is the only company that preemptively stops Business Email Compromise, malware, ransomware and targeted phishing attacks. By focusing on the earliest stages of an attack, Area 1 stops phish — the root cause of 95 percent of breaches — 24 days (on average) before they launch. Area 1 also offers the cybersecurity industry's first and only performance-based pricing model, Pay-per-Phish.

Area 1 is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure and other industries, to preempt targeted phishing attacks, improve their cybersecurity posture, and change outcomes.

Area 1 is cloud-native, a Certified Microsoft Partner, and Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. To learn more, visit www.area1security.com , follow us on LinkedIn , or subscribe to the Phish of the Week newsletter.

