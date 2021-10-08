Area 1 Security Wins XCellence Award for 'Best MES Newcomer' at Fall 2021 Midsize Enterprise Summit

In its recent " It Started Out with a Phish " study, Area 1 Security analyzed more than 31 million threats that could have resulted in over $354 million in direct losses, had they been successful. Area 1 offers the only preemptive, cloud-native solution proven to be effective against targeted "1:1" (versus "1 to many") phish, such as supply chain-based Business Email Compromise and credential harvesters that lead to ransomware attacks . Other solutions only stop high-volume threats, require time-intensive "tuning," and fail to act in real-time.

The senior midmarket IT leaders who attend MES+ vote on the XCellence Award winners to recognize the most distinguished midmarket products, services, and presentations. This award honors Area 1 Security not only for its dedication to excellence, but also for its continued commitment to understanding the unique IT and business needs of the midmarket.

"Area 1 Security's unique ability to deliver what we call INBOX.CLEAN™ — that is, an inbox free from the most sophisticated threats that result in massive financial fraud — clearly resonates with today's IT leaders," said Steve Pataky, chief revenue officer of Area 1 Security. "Midsize enterprise teams need solutions that free up security resources, preempt vs. remediate risks, automate processes, and provide measurable business outcomes. INBOX.CLEAN helps them achieve those goals."

"The MES+ XCellence Awards pay tribute to the IT suppliers that provide groundbreaking and innovative ways to thrive in our evolving midmarket landscape," said Adam Dennison, VP of Midsize Enterprise Services at The Channel Company. "The winners have demonstrated their commitment to helping midsize enterprise IT leaders find new opportunities for future growth and build on the business lessons learned over the past year and a half. We congratulate Area 1 Security, and we look forward to being a part of their continued success."

The Channel Company's MES+ Fall 2021 conference was held September 19–21 in Dallas, TX. It brought together senior midmarket IT decision-makers, top technology suppliers, IDC analysts, and industry thought leaders to share the latest market intelligence, accelerate their business goals, and form invaluable strategic relationships.

To learn more about MES+ and the XCellence Awards, visit https://event.thechannelco.com/mes-plus-fall/awards .

About Area 1 Security

Area 1 Security is the only company that preemptively stops Business Email Compromise, malware, ransomware and targeted phishing attacks. By focusing on the earliest stages of an attack, Area 1 stops phish — the root cause of 95 percent of breaches — 24 days (on average) before they launch. Area 1 also offers the cybersecurity industry's first and only performance-based pricing model, Pay-per-Phish.

Area 1 is trusted by government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure and other industries, to preempt targeted phishing attacks, improve their cybersecurity posture, and change outcomes.

Area 1 is a Certified Microsoft Partner, and Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. To learn more, visit www.area1security.com , follow us on LinkedIn , or subscribe to the Phish of the Week newsletter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

