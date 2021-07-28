Area 1 Security's Leah Woomer Recognized as 2021 CRN® Rising Female Stars of the Channel

Woomer joined Area 1 Security in 2020 to help expand the company's partnership initiatives and opportunities with VAR/Solution Providers, distributors, MSSPs, consultants, and technology alliances. In 2020, Area 1 pivoted to a 100% partner-centric go-to-market model, building a "reward for value" model to incentivize partners to drive new business. Launching the official Area 1 Accelerate Partner Program in Q3 2020, Area 1 grew its partner base by 150% and these partners accounted for more than 80% of revenue for the second half of 2020.

Woomer stated, "It's an honor to be included in the 2021 Rising Female list this year. I believe this award demonstrates the perfect mix of working with a market leading product, team and leadership. We are truly in the right market at the right time."

Each of the 2021 Rising Female Stars are leaders who are front and center in influencing the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, events and partner programs. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication and perseverance, outside-the-box thinking and willingness to go above and beyond.

"Woomer was instrumental in the launch of Area 1's award winning Accelerate Partner Program. Her indispensable efforts included executing recruitment webinars, creating materials for the new partner portal and managing marketing initiatives," states CRN's 2021 Rising Female Stars.

"I couldn't be more proud of Leah's accomplishments and her contribution to a new channel-centric model," said Patrick Sweeney, CEO and President of Area 1 Security. "This CRN recognition is another testament to our team's unmatched expertise in building scalable partner programs and ecosystems."

Woomer has been leading marketing efforts for B2B technology companies for the last decade, with specific focuses in Channel, Customer and Event Marketing. At Area 1 Security, she has been instrumental in the launch of Area 1's Channel Program, where she leads partner recruiting and enablement efforts. Her recent accomplishments include the implementation of the Area 1 Accelerate Community partner portal and Phish U(niversity) partner learning management system. Woomer's experience prior to Area 1 includes Director of Trade Shows for Heartland Payment Systems and Director of Event and Customer Marketing at Parchment Inc. Prior to her career in marketing, she worked for Xerox for ten years, leading solution design for an array of higher education business process outsourcing clients.

CRN's 2021 Rising Female Stars list will be featured in the July 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at CRN 2021 Rising Female Stars.

About Area 1 Security

Area 1 Security is the only company that preemptively stops Business Email Compromise, malware, ransomware and targeted phishing attacks. By focusing on the earliest stages of an attack, Area 1 stops phish — the root cause of 95 percent of breaches — 24 days (on average) before they launch. Area 1 also offers the cybersecurity industry's first and only performance-based pricing model, Pay-per-Phish.

Area 1 is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure and other industries, to preempt targeted phishing attacks, improve their cybersecurity posture, and change outcomes.

Area 1 is a Certified Microsoft Partner, and Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. To learn more, visit www.area1security.com , follow us on LinkedIn , or subscribe to the Phish of the Week newsletter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

CONTACTS:

Christina D. Warner

Area 1 Security

[email protected]

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Area 1 Security

Related Links

https://www.area1security.com

