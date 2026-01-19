Area 15 Ventures and Port of Subs® Announce Key Leadership Changes

Brand Leaders Adam Contos, Dave Liniger, and Healey Mendicino Take on New Roles, Ushering in a New Era of Growth Across Both Organizations

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Area 15 Ventures, a franchise growth engine, has announced coordinated leadership transitions with its portfolio company Port of Subs®, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop.

New Roles

Healey Mendicino and Adam Contos Dave Liniger

Dave Liniger remains as Chairman of Area 15 Ventures , formerly Managing Partner

remains as , formerly Managing Partner Adam Contos is taking over as Managing Partner at Area 15 Ventures , formerly Partner at Area 15 Ventures and Interim CEO of Port of Subs since its 2023 acquisition

is taking over as , formerly Partner at Area 15 Ventures and Interim CEO of Port of Subs since its 2023 acquisition Healey Mendicino is adding CEO to her title of President of Port of Subs

Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, and Contos, who served as RE/MAX's CEO, have built a long-standing partnership defined by a mission of empowering leaders. Their collaboration has evolved from the growth of RE/MAX to the formation of Area 15 Ventures, where they partner with visionary leaders and founders to build the next generation of iconic franchise brands. The pair were recently honored with the Hall of Fame Award at Franchise Springboard 2025 for their lasting contributions to the franchising industry.

"This transition reflects continuity, as this marks the second time in my career I've passed the baton to Adam," said Liniger. "He is the natural fit to lead Area 15 Ventures into its next chapter, and I have complete confidence in his leadership. As Chairman, I'll remain involved in strategy and our firm's success, while making more time for family and my personal endeavors."

A seasoned business leader, Contos's background spans law enforcement as a SWAT commander, corporate leadership, and entrepreneurship. Under his guidance, RE/MAX achieved record growth and culture-driven performance across more than 140,000 agents. Today, he focuses on leadership coaching, acquiring and scaling high-potential businesses like Port of Subs and Daddy's Chicken Shack, and serves on the Board of Directors for the International Franchise Association.

"Dave has been both a mentor and a friend for much of my career, and it's an incredible honor to have his trust as we move into the next phase for Area 15," said Contos. "I've had the privilege of learning from him for many years, and I look forward to carrying on his vision and continuing to grow our impact."

Contos's commitment to building leaders is reflected at Port of Subs, where Mendicino now takes the helm as CEO. A lifelong entrepreneur, she launched her career in commercial real estate, which introduced her to Port of Subs on the franchise side. She went on to become a franchisee of the brand's 100th location, a milestone that sparked her passion for franchising as a vehicle for creating opportunities and changing lives. She later expanded into multi-unit operations with both Port of Subs and a national diner brand, gaining a full 360-view of franchising.

Mendicino joined the Port of Subs corporate team in 2012, leading franchise development and company strategy as EVP. After the 2023 acquisition by Area 15 Ventures, she became President and guided the brand through a major transformation, retaining all team members and rebuilding the culture around people, purpose, and performance as Port of Subs embarked on national expansion.

Today, the brand has 18 Regional Developers across new states and double-digit growth underway, establishing a strong foundation for continued high-growth expansion.

"Stepping into the CEO role is an honor, and I'm fueled every day by the mentorship of Dave Liniger and Adam Contos," said Mendicino. "I'm inspired by the chance to lift people, strengthen our culture, and lead a brand that truly changes lives, one sub and one franchisee at a time."

www.area15ventures.com and www.portofsubs.com

About Area 15 Ventures, LLC

Area 15 Ventures is a Colorado-based private equity business owned by the Liniger family, who are members of the IFA Hall of Fame, and highly skilled friends and employees. The private ownership allows for quick decisions and provides personal support and development. The focus is on emerging franchisors and high-growth businesses that require an investment to scale their opportunity to the next level and benefit from the team's experience in franchising both RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage. The Area 15 Ventures team brings vast experience in business development, marketing, franchise sales, Zee/Zor relationships, training, and international expansion. For more information, please visit www.area15ventures.com

About Port of Subs®

Port of Subs® has been slicing fresh and serving communities for more than five decades. With over 120 locations across the U.S. and a growing development pipeline, Port of Subs continues to evolve with innovative products, convenient technology, and a commitment to being Your Neighborhood Sandwich Shop™. For more information, please visit www.portofsubs.com

