Area 2 Farms Launches New Franchise Opportunity: A Revolution in Local, Indoor Agriculture

Virginia-Based Urban Farming Innovator Sets Sights on Nationwide Franchise Expansion

ARLINGTON, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Area 2 Farms – a pioneering agricultural company dedicated to bringing local, organic produce to urban communities – is unveiling its groundbreaking franchise model as the next step in its expansion. Building on consumer preference for locally grown food, Area 2 Farms empowers a new generation of farmers to establish new farms within existing real estate opportunities by using their proprietary SILO and SOIL technologies.

Move the farm, not the food: Area 2 Farms launches franchise model for local indoor farming nationwide. Post this Area 2 Farms is expanding nationwide through franchising, enabling entrepreneurs to launch local indoor farms that deliver fresh, organic produce directly to nearby communities.

An Anchor in the Community

Co-founded by entrepreneur and CEO Oren Falkowitz, Area 2 Farms' mission is to address the pressing challenges of fresh food availability, nutrient quality, and shifting real estate needs. Area 2 Farms differs from other forms of urban farming in two important ways: Area 2 Farms uses innovative, soil-based farming techniques instead of hydroponic methods, which can limit crop diversity, and Area 2 Farms employs a direct to consumer model that avoids traditional distribution patterns. The company is transforming how farmers rejoin communities, how people think about the source of their food, and the importance of supporting local economies by franchising farms within 10 miles of the communities they serve.

"Our vision is simple but transformative: Move the farm, not the food. Our farms use a direct model to anchor neighborhoods, improve farmer economics, and deliver nutrient-rich, freshly harvested produce," said Falkowitz. "With the upcoming opening of our newest farm in Fairfax, VA. and the growing nationwide attention to our approach, we see a tremendous opportunity to replicate our farms in cities across the country, creating a new direct food ecosystem one community at a time."

The Area 2 Farms business model is built on three core pillars:

Local For You – Build farms within 10 miles of every American

– Build farms within 10 miles of every American A Complete Source – Provide weekly bundles of greens, vegetables, and herbs to meet the needs of households

– Provide weekly bundles of greens, vegetables, and herbs to meet the needs of households Building Community Together – Foster a deep connection between consumers, the food they eat, and the farmers who grow it.

Recent milestones, including backing from respected investors such as Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's 776 Capital and being named to the 2025 FoodTech 500 by Forward Fooding, exemplify the momentum behind Area 2 Farms' growth. The company also completed organic recertification at the close of 2025, further reinforcing its commitment to excellence and environmental stewardship. With its franchise framework now finalized, Area 2 Farms is preparing to expand its model nationwide.

A Team to Help Grow a Franchise

As their focus broadens from farm-based research, development, and production to delivering a new franchise model, Area 2 Farms welcomes advisor Paul Flick, a recognized leader in franchising with demonstrated expertise in building and scaling service brands. Falkowitz sought out Flick for his extensive experience in growing franchise concepts, and his guidance will be pivotal in bringing Area 2 Farms' pioneering model to a broader audience.

"Area 2 Farms is more than just a business; it's a movement to revolutionize how we grow and access our food," said Flick. "I'm thrilled to contribute to this mission and help shape the next phase of growth for an organization that not only produces superior quality food, but also strengthens communities and local economies."

With its unique blend of sustainability, community engagement, and agtech, and supported by both visionary investors and experienced franchise leaders, Area 2 Farms is poised to become a leader in the future of agriculture. As its franchise model takes root, the company envisions a national network of farms transforming available real estate in urban neighborhoods into thriving hubs of locally grown, farm-fresh produce.

For more information about Area 2 Farms and its mission, visit www.area2farms.com.

About Area 2 Farms

Area 2 Farms brings soil-based indoor farming to urban communities, providing fresh, nutrient-dense produce to neighborhoods within a 10-mile radius of its farms. The company is committed to empowering local farmers, strengthening neighborhoods, and delivering superior-quality food through a pioneering direct-to-consumer model.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 266

SOURCE Area 2 Farms