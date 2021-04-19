AREA 52's Award Winning Delta 8 Carts Now Back in Stock

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Area 52's delta-8-THC products are now back in stock. From delta 8 carts to gummies and tinctures, these ultra premium products won't last long.

Why Area 52?

Area 52 Delta 8

The company has several years of experience in using visionary plants that they believe are an integral role in the process of self-growth, development, and self-care. Area 52's primary focus is set on cannabis products, mainly on the hemp-derived delta 8 THC.

The brand's presence in the delta 8 space answers the demand for high-quality delta 8 THC extracts — something that is difficult to find in such a young and booming market.

According to (co-founder Adam Wathen), the biggest pitfall of buying delta 8 THC - whether locally or online - is the lack of regulation in terms of the quality standards and labeling practices:

"The delta 8 space is going through the same period as the CBD market just a few years ago, it's a mirrored situation. There are a lot of cheap or budget products in this space, which use harmful and unethical ways of cutting corners. This is something we're just not interested in doing. Low-grade extracts come with toxic elements like cadmium, lead, mercury, butane, hexane, and bleaches. Our products are guaranteed to be clean and free from all harmful elements because we don't want to consume the bad stuff either. For us, it's always quality over quantity."

The company's products are available in a variety of formats. The delta 8 THC tincture offers 1200 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract in a natural vanilla flavor. Area 52 also sells gummies that pack a healthy dose of 25 mg of hemp-derived delta8 in assorted fruity flavors. The gummies are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free — and low in sugar.

There's also one product that is grabbing delta 8 THC aficionados by the throat — the Area 52 delta 8 vape cartridge. Ranked the best delta 8 cart by Observer and Daily CBD, this vape liquid contains pure delta 8 THC distillate combined with strain-specific terpenes. The current variety uses terpenes from the Pineapple Express strain, providing an unbeatable, sativa-like uplifting feel. At 900 mg of delta 8 THC distillate, a little goes a long way.

Unlike most hemp-derived products on the market, the Area 52 extracts are made with a delta 8 THC distillate, which doesn't leave an earthy flavor typical of its full-spectrum counterparts.

Area 52's Delta 8 products are made from organic hemp sourced from local farms in Colorado — similar to how some of the best CBD products are made. The company prides itself in using a unique extraction process that is much slower than some of the high-risk methods and creates a cleaner and more enjoyable experience overall. They're also very scrupulous when it comes to laboratory testing.

"We love this molecule for its smooth buzz and clear-headedness. It's great for use at work to boost productivity, in the evenings to wind down after a long day, or out with your friends when you want to get a positive vibe and chill. However, this experience can be easily ruined if a product is poorly manufactured or comes from a subpar source. It's even worse when it gets contaminated with toxic chemicals due to improper purging. We don't let such things happen here at Area 52. If we don't use it, you can't buy it. And if you don't take anyone's word for granted — check out our lab-reports for hard proof," said co-founder Wathen.

Delta 8 THC is the analog of its standard, more popular version, delta 9 THC. It is twice less potent than delta 9 and doesn't cause uncomfortable side effects such as anxiety and paranoia. Until recently, few people have heard of delta 8 THC, but with the recent scientific breakthroughs, manufacturers can now obtain large yields of this cannabinoid using a special conversion process from CBD.

