Area Auto Dealers Donate $25,000 to Outfit an American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) is proud to announce a donation of $25,000 to the American Red Cross in Greater New York. The donation will be used to outfit an emergency response vehicle with essential supplies, ensuring that the Red Cross is equipped to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies and disasters. This contribution is part of a long-standing partnership between the two organizations, aimed at supporting critical emergency services in the region.

Celena Roldan Sarillo chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Greater New York Region with Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association at the Red Cross headquarters in Manhattan. Celena Roldan Sarillo chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Greater New York Region with Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association at the Red Cross headquarters in Manhattan. Celena Roldan Sarillo chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Greater New York Region with Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association at the Red Cross headquarters in Manhattan.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the American Red Cross in Greater New York. This donation underscores our dedication to supporting the vital work they do in our communities. Franchised new car dealers are longstanding contributors to the well-being and resilience of our neighborhoods donating tens of millions of dollars to good causes each year. Our dealers have always been and continue to be actively involved in philanthropic efforts," Mark Schienberg, GNYADA president.

The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association represents one of the most significant economic sectors in the region, with franchised new car dealers playing a crucial role in the local economy, supporting over 60,000 retail jobs in the downstate area. Beyond their business contributions, these dealerships have a rich history of philanthropy, supporting various community initiatives and charitable organizations. The partnership with the American Red Cross is a testament to GNYADA's ongoing commitment to community service and disaster preparedness.

The American Red Cross in Greater New York relies on partnerships like these to carry out its mission of providing emergency assistance, disaster relief, and education. "We are deeply thankful for the continued support from GNYADA," said Celena Roldán Sarillo, interim chief executive officer of the American Red Cross in Greater New York. "This donation will significantly enhance our ability to respond to emergencies and provide much-needed aid to those affected by disasters."

More than 20,000 people are helped every day by the Red Cross. Whether collecting lifesaving blood, supporting a family displaced by a home fire, or providing emergency communications to a deployed service member, greatest-needs donors help fuel the Red Cross response in times of crisis.

For more information about the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association and their philanthropic efforts, please visit gnyada.com.

SOURCE The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association