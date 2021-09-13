Area Elder Care Symposium Set to Explore What Went Wrong in the Pandemic with Elder Care

According to Managing Attorney and symposium host Jerold E. Rothkoff, Esq., "We are excited about the array of leading experts in the field of elder care who will share their insights and lessons learned resulting from the pandemic. They will take a hard look at the current healthcare system for seniors and address how to change it for the better. You will not find this level of discourse anywhere else. The guest speakers we have assembled are true experts in their fields."

This unique event will be easily accessible to attendees throughout the United States and around the world via a proprietary virtual event platform which utilizes intuitive software to recreate physical events through an immersive 3D experience. In addition to the live presentations, symposium attendees can visit the interactive exhibit hall and engage with 60 vendors who work with seniors through real-time text, audio, or video chats in either a group or private one-on-one setting.

Proceeds from this symposium will be donated to the HFC organization. Founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, the national non-profit's mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be leaders in brain health research and education. The Rothkoff Team is proud the HFC team will be attending virtually and will be doing meet and greets with attendees at the event.

This year's keynote address will be presented by Dr. Jason Karlawish, an author, professor at the University of Pennsylvania, and co-director of the Penn Memory Center. He will discuss the topic of his recent book The Problem of Alzheimer's: How It Became a Crisis and What We Have to Do. The first 100 attendees will also receive a copy of the book.

"The past 19 months have been an awful natural case study about the effects of Alzheimer's on patients and families, and the need for residential long-term care support," Karlawish said. "However, if we look at the reasons behind the crisis, there are things we can do moving forward, both in the regulatory realm and the scientific realm. We are making progress understanding the disease, which will lead to therapies that improve the lives of patients and their families. But it is a complicated disease and likely not something a single drug will solve."

After the individual sessions and a short break, a panel discussion on Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Senior Care: Challenges and Solutions will be moderated by Rothkoff Attorney Bryan J. Adler, Esq., CELA.

"Although we are disappointed that the event has to be virtual again this year, we are eager to have the opportunity to expand our audience and our leadership role in the industry," Adler said. "This event provides the forum for a positive dialogue about the problems COVID exposed, and what elder care providers need to do to address them. By doing so, we can all work together in a proactive way to improve the future of senior care for the next crisis, which will inevitably come."

Symposium attendees are also eligible for four Continuing Education (CE) credits per person. For details, go to www.rothkoffsymposium.com.

For more information about the Symposium, or to find information on becoming a sponsor or exhibitor, contact Linda Coppinger at 856-905-1294, or [email protected]. To register for the event, visit www.rothkoffsymposium.com, and click on the "Register" link at the top of the page.

