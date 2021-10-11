Area experts provide warning signs a sewer line may need to be repaired

"A broken or cracked sewer line is a serious issue that could flood your home, contaminate your neighborhood's ground water or even endanger your family's health if not addressed quickly," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "Catching a problem with the sewer line early can help you avoid costly damages to your home. If there is an issue, repairing it now will help save money down the road."

Harpole offers the following signs to consider:

Sewer backups and slow drains. When a sewer line cracks or breaks, the sewage cannot easily flow through the main drain to the septic tank or municipal line. This results in toilets backing up or sinks and bathtubs draining slowly. Greener grass patches. When sewer lines break, the wastewater can seep out, creating a type of fertilizer for the lawn. Patches of greener grass surrounding the sewer lines can mean cracks have formed. Foul odors. Sewer lines are meant to be self-contained. If there is a crack, the odors might seep out of the lines and into areas of a home or yard. Mold on the floor and walls. Mold can form in a home for a number of reasons, but if mold forms on the walls and floors around plumbing lines, it could indicate the sewer main has cracks that have allowed mold spores into the interior lines. Pests have appeared in your home. Mice, rats and other small creatures can easily squeeze through sewer line cracks and use the pipes as a superhighway into a house. If vermin are present inside a home, they may be coming in from a broken sewer line. There are cracks in the foundation. Broken sewer mains aren't just a plumbing issue. A leaky or busted sewer line can allow water to settle around a home's foundation, which can cause it to crack or break down.

"Sewer line issues should be addressed quickly," Harpole said. "Letting a cracked line fester can easily cause hundreds more in damages than simply fixing the source of the problem. Occasionally, clogs can and will happen, but if a broken sewer line is the culprit, the best next step is to call a professional plumber."

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs. Contact them at 405-544-2876 or visit https://www.callthechamps.com.

