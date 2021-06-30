Area Rugs Market in the Home Furnishings Industry to grow by USD 1.44 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Balta Group NV, BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd., Bukhara Oriental Rugs, Capel Inc., Harounian Rugs International, Kalaty Rug Corp., Loloi Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., and Momeni Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the consumer shift toward interior design, the growing demand for high-end luxury area rugs, and the growing popularity of omnichannel retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Area Rugs Market in the Home Furnishings Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Area Rugs Market is segmented as below:

Product

Machine-made Area Rugs



Handmade Area Rugs

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Application

Residential



Commercial

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Area Rugs Market in the Home Furnishings Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the area rugs market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Balta Group NV, BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd., Bukhara Oriental Rugs, Capel Inc., Harounian Rugs International, Kalaty Rug Corp., Loloi Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., and Momeni Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Area Rugs Market size

Area Rugs Market trends

Area Rugs Market industry analysis

The growing popularity of omnichannel retailing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the intense competition from LVTs may threaten the growth of the market.

Area Rugs Market in the Home Furnishings Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist area rugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the area rugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the area rugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of area rugs market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Machine-made area rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Handmade area rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Balta Group NV

BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd.

Bukhara Oriental Rugs

Capel Inc.

Harounian Rugs International

Kalaty Rug Corp.

Loloi Inc.

Milliken and Co.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Momeni Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

