Area Rugs Market in the Home Furnishings Industry to grow by USD 1.44 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio
Jun 30, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The area rugs market in the home furnishing industry is set to grow by USD 1.44 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Balta Group NV, BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd., Bukhara Oriental Rugs, Capel Inc., Harounian Rugs International, Kalaty Rug Corp., Loloi Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., and Momeni Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the consumer shift toward interior design, the growing demand for high-end luxury area rugs, and the growing popularity of omnichannel retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Area Rugs Market in the Home Furnishings Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation
Area Rugs Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Machine-made Area Rugs
- Handmade Area Rugs
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research
Area Rugs Market in the Home Furnishings Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the area rugs market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Balta Group NV, BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd., Bukhara Oriental Rugs, Capel Inc., Harounian Rugs International, Kalaty Rug Corp., Loloi Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., and Momeni Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Area Rugs Market size
- Area Rugs Market trends
- Area Rugs Market industry analysis
The growing popularity of omnichannel retailing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the intense competition from LVTs may threaten the growth of the market.
Area Rugs Market in the Home Furnishings Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist area rugs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the area rugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the area rugs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of area rugs market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Machine-made area rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Handmade area rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Balta Group NV
- BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd.
- Bukhara Oriental Rugs
- Capel Inc.
- Harounian Rugs International
- Kalaty Rug Corp.
- Loloi Inc.
- Milliken and Co.
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Momeni Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
