Area Rugs Market size to increase by $1.44 Billion during 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Jul 27, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the area rugs market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.44 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report Now to gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Balta Group NV, BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd., Bukhara Oriental Rugs, Capel Inc., Harounian Rugs International, Kalaty Rug Corp., Loloi Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., and Momeni Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the consumer shift toward interior design will offer immense growth opportunities, the intense competition from LVTs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Consumer shift toward interior design has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of raw materials might hamper the market growth.
Area Rugs Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Area Rugs Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Machine-made Area Rugs
- Handmade Area Rugs
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43091
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Entrance Floor Mat Market - Global entrance floor mat market is segmented by product (scrapper and wiper, anti-fatigue mats, logo mats, specialty mats, and others), application (indoor and outdoor), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), end-user (commercial and residential), material (coir, cotton, nylon, polypropylene, rubber, vinyl, others (jute and fabric)).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Ground Protection Mats Market - Global ground protection mats market is segmented by end-user (industrial and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Area Rugs Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our area rugs market report covers the following areas:
- Area Rugs Market size
- Area Rugs Market trends
- Area Rugs Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the area rugs market growth during the next few years.
Area Rugs Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Area Rugs Market, including some of the vendors such as Balta Group NV, BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd., Bukhara Oriental Rugs, Capel Inc., Harounian Rugs International, Kalaty Rug Corp., Loloi Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., and Momeni Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Area Rugs Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Area Rugs Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist area rugs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the area rugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the area rugs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of area rugs market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Machine-made area rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Handmade area rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Balta Group NV
- BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd.
- Bukhara Oriental Rugs
- Capel Inc.
- Harounian Rugs International
- Kalaty Rug Corp.
- Loloi Inc.
- Milliken and Co.
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Momeni Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/area-rugs-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/area-rugsmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article