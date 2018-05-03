AREA15 Breaks Ground On Immersive Retail And Entertainment Complex Set To Open Late 2019

"We are thrilled to be breaking ground and beginning construction on this project," said Winston Fisher, a partner with Fisher Brothers. "The 21st century is all about change and progression, and AREA15 is at the forefront of exploring that change and defining a new retail model. We look forward to having AREA15 be a thriving part of the local community in Las Vegas."

A few days prior to construction beginning, members of the Las Vegas community were encouraged to come to the building site to participate in the filming of a video for AREA15's "Something is Coming" social media campaign, which launches today and can be viewed across all of its social media platforms.

A crowd of locals banded together wearing AREA15-inspired attire complete with tin foil hats to witness the "removal" of AREA15's de facto mascot, the Mechan9 robot, which will be a staple on the AREA15 grounds. Temporarily moved during construction, Mechan9 will return to AREA15 when the 126,000 square foot project is complete in 2019.

"AREA15 will be a truly immersive and inclusive experience," said Michael Beneville, Founder & CEO, Beneville Studios. "Getting the local community creatively involved from the very beginning, doing something as fun and crazy as making and wearing homemade tin foil hats sets the tone for what's to come!"

A short ride from the Las Vegas Strip, AREA15 will be located just off I-15 and Desert Inn Road with over 900 free parking spaces. AREA15 and anchor tenant, Meow Wolf, an art collaborative, are projecting over 1.7 million visitors per year. A leasing center is open at 3230 W. Desert Inn Road and is also available for private events.

For more information visit www.area15.com and follow on Instagram @area15bunker, Facebook Area 15, Twitter @area_fifteen and YouTube AREA15.

About Fisher Brothers

For more than a century, Fisher Brothers has epitomized excellence in commercial and residential real estate development, ownership and management. Fisher Brothers built and continues to own and operate a sterling commercial real estate portfolio encompassing seven million square feet of Class A office space located in such iconic towers as Park Avenue Plaza, 299 Park Avenue, 1345 Avenue of the Americas and 605 Third Avenue in Manhattan, as well as Station Place, which is Washington, DC's largest private office complex. In Las Vegas, Fisher Brothers is developing AREA15, a first-of-its-kind experiential and interactive, retail, dining and nightlife complex. Fisher Brothers also has returned to its roots as a residential builder with nearly 1.5 million square feet in recent and ongoing developments in Washington, DC and Manhattan.

About Beneville Studios

Michael Beneville and his team at Beneville Studios are unlike any creative company in the world. Beneville Studios specializes in realizing a vision, regardless of the medium—simultaneously and discreetly creating projects as varied as corporate headquarters; immersive retail pavilions; helicopter lounges and plane interiors; as well as privately commissioned books, machines, films, and fine art for the world's most exclusive clientele. Today, their purview includes millions of square feet of architecture and projects that span the globe.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/area15-breaks-ground-on-immersive-retail-and-entertainment-complex-set-to-open-late-2019-300642510.html

SOURCE AREA15

Related Links

http://www.area15.com

