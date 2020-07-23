AREAA Announces 2020 A-List

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) released its 10th annual A-list today, recognizing the top producing real estate professionals across the United States. This year's A-list represents the diverse membership within AREAA. 70% of the top producers and mortgage originators are bilingual and speak at least two languages.

Earlier this year, the Federal Housing Finance Agency released mortgage translations into two Asian languages—Chinese and Vietnamese, with Korean and Tagalog expected to soon follow. These Asian languages represent the most spoken languages in our country after English and Spanish, and a growing number of new American homeowners. With over 15 languages spoken by A-list top producers, the A-list is a testament to how important a role Asian language is playing in home sales.

For James Huang, 2020 AREAA National President, "AREAA A-listers represent the best in the industry, and we are proud to recognize them for their achievements. AREAA has 41 chapters and we have an A-lister in 29 of them. We celebrate these top producers not only for their talent and work ethic, but also for the role they are playing in Asian American homeownership."

Among the 29 chapters represented, 7 winners came from SF Peninsula Chapter, followed by Greater Chicago and Atlanta Metro.

With over 54 companies represented, Realogy affiliated brands led the list, followed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and RE/MAX.

The 2020 AREAA A-list will receive special recognition at the 2020 AREAA National Convention, which will be held virtually October 14-16, 2020 (date subject to change).

Contact:

Vanessa Shields, Asian Real Estate Association of America

[email protected]

Mobile: 619.955.2619

SOURCE Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA)