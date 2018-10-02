AREAA Announces Keynote Speakers for 2019 Global and Luxury Summit

Opening this year's general session is Jeannie Mai; style expert, television personality, and Emmy-award winning co-host of "The Real," on Fox TV. As a strong public advocate for female business leaders, Mai is devoted to fighting against human trafficking and volunteers her time to partner with organizations working in poverty zones across Asian nations. She executive produced Stopping Traffic, a documentary investigating the international crisis of human sex trafficking. Mai will speak on the importance of AAPI and female representation in the entertainment industry.

Alan Yang, the Emmy Award winning writer, director, and producer, is the keynote speaker on April 14th. Yang is a prominent figure within television, known for his work on NBC's Emmy-nominated Parks and Recreation, Netflix's Master of None, and Amazon's Forever. Yang is an outspoken advocate for Asian American representation in the entertainment industry. Yang's Master of None episode depicting his family's immigrant experiences won the Emmy Award in 2017. Yang is currently writing, directing, and producing the feature film Tigertail for Netflix.

Alpana Singh, one of the 24 women in the world to be given the distinction of Master Sommelier, headlines the closing brunch on April 15th. Singh will share her inspiring story of rising from the daughter of Fijian immigrants to becoming a successful entrepreneur and television personality, all while navigating a male-dominated profession. Singh currently hosts Check Please! – an Emmy award winning series on PBS.

The Asian Real Estate Association of America is a nonprofit professional trade organization dedicated to promoting sustainable homeownership opportunities and representation in Asian American communities. For more information on the Global Luxury Summit and to purchase tickets visit: areaa.org/summit.

Media Contact: Charlie Hamedany | AREAA | chamedany@areaa.org | 619-794-2016

SOURCE Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA)

Related Links

http://areaa.org

