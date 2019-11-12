AREAA Global Names Realogy Senior VP Of Global Servicing Michael Valdes As Its First Corporate Advisory Board Chairman

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) Senior Vice President of Global Servicing Michael Valdes has been named the first Corporate Advisory Board Chairman of AREAA Global, the for-profit corporation owned by the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). AREAA Global has a special focus on expanding connections with international real estate practitioners and investment opportunities around the globe.

Additionally, Realogy affiliated leaders Harry Lu, co-founder, president and CEO of Century 21 China, and Alex Perriello, Chairman Emeritus and former president and CEO of the Realogy Franchise Group, will serve as committee members alongside Valdes.

In his current role, Valdes oversees the international servicing platform for all Realogy brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA® and Sotheby's International Realty® across 113 countries. A member of AREAA since 2014, Valdes will leverage his experience to create strategies for increasing membership, expand opportunities for AREAA Global members, and advise on strategies to attract additional corporate supporters and advisors. Valdes will also serve as co-chair of the 2020 AREAA Global and Luxury Summit taking place next spring at the Four Seasons in Chicago.

"It's been a privilege to be a part of AREAA for five years and witness the organization's advocacy and positive impact in the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities," said Valdes. "I'm thrilled to increase my involvement, and with the expertise of the board, help advise AREAA Global in its mission to expand real estate and investment opportunities for its members."

"With Michael leading AREAA Global's Corporate Advisory Board, we are excited to see him take the organization to the next level with expanded global opportunities that only someone with his level of industry connectedness and experience can bring. His efforts will be instrumental in AREAA Global, executing on our strategic direction and providing opportunities that benefit our entire membership," said Carmen Chong, CEO of AREAA Global.

Realogy has been a longtime champion of AREAA and is the organization's only top-level (Jade) real estate sponsor. Additionally, Realogy is a founding partner in AREAA's international expansion and luxury real estate conferences, and Realogy affiliated agents have repeatedly led the AREAA A-List, which honors the "best of the best" agents serving Asian American communities.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,200 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

