AREAA Releases 2021 State Of Asia America Report; Only Five Of 22 Studied Major Markets Have AAPI Homeownership Levels Above National Mark

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Real Estate Association of America, a national nonprofit trade organization focused on improving the homeownership rates of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, today released its 2021 State of Asia America report, a comprehensive review of the housing trends and associated issues facing the AAPI community. The AAPI community has been greatly impacted by the pandemic and subsequent hate crimes which has created additional barriers to homeownership.

The 38-page report found that while Asian Americans nationwide have a household income of $93,759, 35% higher than the national average, only 60.6% of Asian Americans are homeowners. Additionally, Pacific Islanders have a household income of $66,464, 1.1% higher than the national average, but 41.1% are homeowners. Both groups fall far below the national homeownership rate of 65.6% and the non-Hispanic White figure of 73.8%.

"The 2021 State of Asia America report showcases how the AAPI community has continued its movement across the country. But even with factual evidence of greater income than the general population, our homeownership rate remains surprisingly low," said AREAA President Amy Kong, co-founder of Trust Real Estate in San Francisco. "And the challenges we face grew substantially throughout the pandemic, including job losses as well as an immense increase in hate crimes and subsequent housing discrimination that are forcing so many to stay in their current communities rather than move to new and unfamiliar places. The hope is the AAPI community will be resilient and continue to make a positive impact on the U.S. as the fastest growing racial or ethnic population."

AREAA found that of 22 studied U.S. markets with a large percentage of AAPI population, only the Riverside, Calif. market, (71%), Washington, D.C. (69%), Miami (69%), Houston (69%) and Atlanta (67%) saw the AAPI community with a higher homeownership rate than the national average.

Market State Asian

Population % Asian

Homeownership

Rate % Asian Subgroup

with Highest

Homeownership

Rate % Riverside/San Bernardino/Ontario Calif. 7% 71% Chinese (78%) Washington/Arlington/Alexandria DC/Va./Md./W.Va. 10% 69% Vietnamese (77%) Miami/Ft. Lauderdale/W. Palm Beach Fla. 3% 69% Chinese (80%) Houston/The Woodlands/Sugar Land Texas 8% 69% Vietnamese (76%) Atlanta/Sandy Springs/Roswell Ga. 6% 67% Vietnamese (84%) NATIONAL HOMEOWNERSHIP



65.6%

Honolulu Hawaii 44% 65% Japanese (78%) Chicago/Naperville/Elgin Ill. 7% 65% Filipino (70%) Philadelphia/Camden/Wilmington Pa./N.J./Del./Md. 6% 63% Vietnamese (76%) Detroit/Warren/Dearborn Mich. 5% 62% Filipino (72%) Charlotte/Concord/Gastonia N.C./S.C. 4% 62% Vietnamese (80%) Dallas/Ft. Worth/Arlington Texas 7% 62% Vietnamese (75%) San Francisco/Oakland/Berkeley Calif. 27% 60% Japanese (67%) San Jose/Sunnyvale/Santa Clara Calif. 37% 59% Chinese (69%) Minneapolis/St. Paul/Bloomington Minn./Wisc. 7% 59% Vietnamese (78%) San Diego/Chula Vista/Carlsbad Calif. 12% 57% Japanese (68%) Austin/Round Rock Texas 6% 56% Vietnamese (64%) Los Angeles/Long Beach/Anaheim Calif. 16% 55% Japanese (66%) Boston/Cambridge/Newton Mass/N.H. 6% 53% Vietnamese (59%) San Antonio/New Braunfels Texas 3% 53% Japanese (71%) Hartford Conn. 5% 52% Vietnamese (78%) New York/Newark/Jersey City N.Y./N.J./Pa. 12% 52% Filipino (61%) Pittsburgh Pa. 2% 45% Filipino (60%)

Kong pointed out that the South is becoming increasingly popular with the AAPI community as it has the highest AAPI homeownership rate (65.4%). Of the states with the highest Asian population, Georgia led the nation with a 66.9% homeownership rate for the community, slightly above the national average and the 64.1% state level. The Asian homeownership rate was below the overall state percentage in Illinois, Minnesota, Massachusetts and New York.

The report shared that while nearly half of the AAPI community reside in the West, with nearly a third in California, the community also has a large presence in the Seattle region (14.6% of overall population), New York City (11.5%), Washington D.C. (10.4%), Las Vegas (10%), Boston (8.3%), Houston (7.3%), Dallas (7.3%), Chicago (6.9%), Minneapolis (6.9%), Philadelphia (6.1%) and Austin (6.1%).

Region Asian

Population % Asian

Household

Income Overall

Household

Income Asian

Median

Home Price Overall

Median

Home Price Asian

Homeownership

Rate % South 3.6% $89,647 $60,566 $330,500 $204,100 65.4% West 11% $100,264 $73,953 $658,700 $401,700 61.2% Midwest 3.4% $82,574 $62,198 $273,500 $178,100 58.1% Northeast 6.7% $96,459 $73,145 $493,400 $287,500 55.1%

State Asian

Population

% Asian

Household

Income Overall

Household

Income Asian Median

Home Price Overall

Median

Home Price Asian

Homeownership

Rate % Overall

Homeownership

Rate % Ga. 4.1% $82,158 $61,980 $320,200 $202,500 66.9% 64.1% Nev. 8.5% $70,060 $63,276 $350,000 $317,800 64.3% 56.6% Texas 5.2% $91,706 $64,034 $308,800 $200,400 63.7% 61.9% Ill. 5.7% $95,665 $69,187 $316,500 $209,100 62.5% 66.0% Calif. 14.8% $104,138 $80,440 $723,600 $568,500 60.1% 54.9% Minn. 5.1% $86,270 $74,593 $272,300 $246,700 60.0% 71.9% Mass. 6.9% $104,420 $85,843 $564,400 $418,600 56.2% 62.2% N.Y. 8.6% $81,383 $72,108 $646,100 $338,700 48.6% 53.5%

OTHER FINDINGS IN THE STATE OF ASIA AMERICA REPORT:

In the first quarter of 2021, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development saw a 30% increase in complaints of housing discrimination, with approximately 10% of those complaints involving some aspect of connecting COVID-19 to the person's ethnicity.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than two million AAPI adults have experienced anti-Asian hate incidents. Verbal harassment (68.1%) was the most common form of this racism and discrimination, followed by shunning (20.5%), physical assault (11.1%), being coughed at/spit at (7.2%), online trolling (6.8%) and workplace discrimination (4.5%).

In the fourth quarter of 2020, 46% of unemployed Asian workers had been out of work for more than six months, as compared with 21% in the fourth quarter of 2019 (Pew Research Center).

AAPI females were disproportionately affected with 44% of unemployed AAPI women suffering long-term unemployment.

"The impact of job losses and hate crimes are fueling AREAA's continued work in advocating on behalf of the AAPI community," Kong said. "We continue to showcase the importance of alternative credit needs as so many in the AAPI community have been culturally adverse to credit, but have good jobs and savings. We also are working hard on overcoming language barriers, especially when it comes to the paperwork involved in real estate transactions. But now we have to overcome even more. It will be interesting to see how the added stressors impact on the AAPI homeownership rate which had seen a steady rise from 53.7% in the second quarter of 2016 to 61.4% four years later only to fall to 59.6% through the first quarter of 2021."

The report is in partnership with RE/MAX and Freddie Mac. It utilized findings from more than 14 sources.

