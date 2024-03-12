ARELIA Launches Automated Music Business OS® Cloud Software For Musicians and Indie Labels

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARELIA, the Music Business OS®, has officially launched its innovative MusicTech software for the music industry designed for independent musicians, signed artists, managers, and indie labels. ARELIA aspires to become the go-to platform for musicians, offering digital tools and features tuned for the music industry, all designed to simplify and optimize everyday music business management.

Developed by musicians for musicians, ARELIA is a first-of-its-kind software, delivered as a cloud-based SaaS, that empowers independent artists, managers and indie labels with the same digital tools and capabilities typically reserved for major labels. ARELIA is integrated with many of the most popular music industry and social media platforms and apps and continues to add integrations. The ARELIA Music Business OS® platform combines cutting-edge technology with intuitive design, providing users with a beautiful, seamless experience to manage their music careers effectively.

"We built ARELIA on the belief that every musician, (not just signed artists) deserves access to the tools and resources needed to succeed in the music industry," said Robert Wells, Founder and CEO of ARELIA. "With our platform, we combine data from dozens of industry apps and services so DIY unsigned musicians, signed artists, managers, and indie labels can leverage ARELIA's data integrations, advanced analytics and AI capabilities designed to streamline the day-to-day 'behind the scenes' tasks, so artists can focus on making music."

Key features of ARELIA include:

- Connections & Integrations: Pre-built integrations with the top platforms and apps used in the music industry, including distributors, PRO's, social media, digital payment, and merch systems and more - displaying visualizations of key data and metrics from multiple sources in one place.

- AI-Powered Insights: Harness the power of AI to gain valuable insights about your music business, audience engagement, streaming data, social media data, fan demographics and revenue streams.

- Earnings Management: Easily view and manage earnings from multiple sources including streaming, songwriting, publishing, mechanical, performances, tips/donations, and merchandise sales.

- Dashboard Analytics: Visualize important data and metrics with a personalized dashboard, providing actionable insights at-a-glance.

- Digital Tools & Features: Access to a comprehensive suite of digital tools and features, typically reserved for major labels, tailored specifically for independent musicians.

ARELIA's launch represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the modern musician, offering musicians the digital tools they need to thrive in today's complex and competitive landscape.

For more information about ARELIA and to sign up for a subscription, visit https://arelia.app.

About Hope Lane Media:

Hope Lane Media LLC (HLM) is a music + technology incubator (a creative media factory).

Hope Lane Media founded the flagship brands, Hope Lane Records (independent record label), and ARELIA (cloud software app), to empower the next generation of musicians and creators to grow and monetize their craft, work together more seamlessly, and harness the power of influence and creativity. We are on a mission to create the best and most innovative tools and services for musicians to make the complex, simple. More info at https://hopelanemedia.com

