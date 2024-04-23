Arelion and Sandler Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Enterprise Channel Reach

STOCKHOLM and REDONDO BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced a Telecom Service Distributor (TSD) partnership with Sandler Partners, North America's fastest-growing independent telecom, cloud and IT solutions distributors, to expand the global Internet carrier's enterprise channel reach by offering Arelion's full portfolio of connectivity services to Sandler Partners' wholesale and enterprise customers. This collaboration expands Arelion's award-winning Conflict-Free Channel Program, enabling the Internet carrier to strengthen engagement with the Trusted Advisor community by serving medium and large enterprises' connectivity needs through its global Internet backbone.

Arelion's network has been ranked #1 by Kentik, the leading authority on Internet intelligence, and serves customers in over 125 countries, with 80 percent of global traffic traversing its network. This partnership allows Sandler Partners to leverage the scalability and technological capabilities enabled by Arelion's connectivity services to meet its customers' business-critical networking requirements, fostering continued growth in diverse sectors. Arelion's network has expanded organically without acquisitions for the past 30 years, allowing Arelion to solve the complexities of global network performance through fully integrated infrastructure.

"Arelion's customer-centric focus reflects our values, with their network enhancing our ability to empower our customers with reliable, high-capacity connectivity services that facilitate digital transformation across varied vertical markets," said Justin Marano, Sandler Partners CRO. "Arelion has a strong track record in providing scalable IP and optical transport services through exemplary customer experiences, making it an ideal partner to serve our customers' networking requirements."

Arelion's Conflict-Free Channel Program has won ChannelVision's Visionary Spotlight Award for 'Most Responsive Supplier Team' for four consecutive years, partly due to the program's channel-neutral strategy, guaranteeing no conflict between Arelion's Channel and sales teams. Arelion also has a world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72, with its customer service team achieving an 80 percent first-line resolution rate on inquiries. The Internet carrier's globally distributed service delivery teams are experts in their markets and own customers' solutions from implementation to delivery, reflecting Arelion's commitment to exceptional customer experiences on a global scale.

"This partnership is critical for Arelion's continued expansion into the North American enterprise market, helping us enhance brand recognition by serving Sandler Partners' customer ecosystem while strengthening visibility within the broader Trusted Advisor community," said Rob Westervelt, Arelion Head of Global Channel Sales. "Our collaboration with Sandler Partners is crucial in amplifying the value Arelion offers through its #1 ranked global network, award-winning customer experience teams and full portfolio of high-capacity, low-latency connectivity services."

With this new partnership, Arelion and Sandler Partners provide their customers with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked Internet backbone AS1299, as well as Arelion's portfolio of leading connectivity services, including high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC), Wavelengths and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

